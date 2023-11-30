Thailand arrests 199 Myanmar migrants for illegal entry

Despite a bilateral agreement allowing legal migration for work, many take illegal routes to avoid long wait times

Myanmar refugees, who fled a surge in violence amid a military crackdown, walk across a river separating Myanmar from Thailand’s Mae Sot district, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities arrested 199 Myanmar nationals, mostly migrants who left their conflict-torn country to escape poverty and find jobs, for illegal entry, says a rights group.

The arrests were made following raids in four provinces in Thailand between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Moe Kyo, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Burmese Affairs, as saying on Nov. 28.

The migrants were mostly arrested in cities close to the Myanmar border, the report stated.

The lack of suitable jobs, the lengthy process and time to enter Thailand legally prompts many people in Myanmar to use illegal routes to enter the country, Kyo pointed out.

“In Myanmar, there is no normal work. In Thailand, people have hopes of higher income, so they come,” Kyo said.

“The legal route of the [labor Memorandum of Understanding] system can take from six months to one year,” Kyo added.

"Poverty and long wait times prompt many to take drastic measures"

Some 121 migrants were arrested as they attempted to enter Mae Sot, a Thai city which sits directly across from Myanmar’s Kayin state.

The city is well-known for its high numbers of migrant workers and activists fleeing junta persecution, as well as frequent raids by local police and task forces in search of rebels.

An unnamed person who was arrested by Thai authorities for illegal entry told RFA that the workers and brokers entered Mae Sot from Kayin state’s border town of Myawaddy.

The authorities also arrested 78 other Myanmar nationals in Ranong, Kanchanaburi, and Nonthaburi provinces which reportedly employ large numbers of migrant workers in the fishing and manufacturing sectors.

A bilateral agreement permits for a fixed number of migrant laborers from Myanmar to work in Thailand legally.

Often poverty and long wait times prompt many to take drastic measures.

“People who want to come work in Thailand will choose to borrow money at high interest rates and take out a mortgage on their house, land and farms in order to cross the border illegally,” Kyo said.

Most migrant workers from Myanmar would go from Mae Sot to the capital Bangkok for more job opportunities Kyo said, adding that Bangkok was also the place where workers stop on their way to Malaysia.

The Myanmar embassy’s labor department in Mae Sot did not respond to requests for more details of the arrests.

Over 3,000 illegal migrant workers have been arrested including nearly 2,000 from Myanmar in recent months, Thailand's Department of Employment said in a statement.

The department inspected over 50,000 businesses employing foreign workers from October 2022 to September 2023.

