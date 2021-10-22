X
Thailand

Thailand allows vaccinated tourists from 46 countries

The kingdom seeks to regain its status as a prime tourism destination in Southeast Asia

AFP, Bangkok

AFP, Bangkok

Published: October 22, 2021 06:12 AM GMT

Updated: October 22, 2021 06:20 AM GMT

Thailand allows vaccinated tourists from 46 countries

Tourists ride an elephant in front of an old Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya in July 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine come Nov. 1 as it readies for a much-anticipated reopening.

The 46 countries and territories are a significant jump from the 10 initially announced last week by Prayut when he unveiled plans to reopen the country next month.

The ballooning list is due to Thailand's urgent need "to stimulate the tourism sector and other related business sectors," said Prayut on Oct. 21.

"We need to move faster than that and do it now. This is because waiting for everything to be perfect will be too late."

Beside the United States, Britain and China, vaccinated tourists from a slew of European countries including France and Germany will be allowed in if they are able to provide a negative Covid PCR test.

Neighbors Cambodia and Malaysia are also on the "low-risk" list as well as Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

We know that this is a rapid acceleration and there is a risk that the number of infected people will increase, but it's a risk that we have to accept

On landing in Thailand, travelers will have to take another Covid test and book a single night in a government-approved hotel while awaiting the results before being allowed to travel freely. They will also need Covid insurance cover of US$50,000.

"We know that this is a rapid acceleration and there is a risk that the number of infected people will increase, but it's a risk that we have to accept," Prayut said.

Before the pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors annually, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income.

Last year the country lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue as foreign arrivals plunged 83 percent to 6.7 million.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

