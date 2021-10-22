Thailand allows vaccinated tourists from 46 countries

Updated: October 22, 2021 06:20 AM GMT
Tourists ride an elephant in front of an old Buddhist temple in Ayutthaya in July 2020. (Photo: AFP)
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced that vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine come Nov. 1 as it readies for a much-anticipated reopening.
The 46 countries and territories are a significant jump from the 10 initially announced last week by Prayut when he unveiled plans to reopen the country next month.
The ballooning list is due to Thailand's urgent need "to stimulate the tourism sector and other related business sectors," said Prayut on Oct. 21.
"We need to move faster than that and do it now. This is because waiting for everything to be perfect will be too late."
Beside the United States, Britain and China, vaccinated tourists from a slew of European countries including France and Germany will be allowed in if they are able to provide a negative Covid PCR test.
Neighbors Cambodia and Malaysia are also on the "low-risk" list as well as Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.
We know that this is a rapid acceleration and there is a risk that the number of infected people will increase, but it's a risk that we have to accept
On landing in Thailand, travelers will have to take another Covid test and book a single night in a government-approved hotel while awaiting the results before being allowed to travel freely. They will also need Covid insurance cover of US$50,000.
"We know that this is a rapid acceleration and there is a risk that the number of infected people will increase, but it's a risk that we have to accept," Prayut said.
Before the pandemic, Thailand attracted nearly 40 million visitors annually, with tourism making up almost 20 percent of its national income.
Last year the country lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue as foreign arrivals plunged 83 percent to 6.7 million.
Prayut had initially said earlier this year that 70 percent of all Thais must be vaccinated before the kingdom fully reopened its borders. To date, nearly 40 percent have received two vaccine doses.
Thailand is also still registering about 10,000 cases per day, largely fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant. The country has had more than 1.8 million cases to date and recorded 18,559 deaths.
