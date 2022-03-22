Thailand

Thai youth charged with royal defamation for holding sign

Kittipon Thaingamsil joins a long list of young Thais accused of defaming the monarchy

A model of the Democracy Monument built by activists is set ablaze outside the Constitutional Court of Thailand in Bangkok on Nov. 10, 2021, after the court ruled that three protesters' demands on monarchy reform amounted to calls to overthrow the constitutional monarchy. (Photo: Jack Taylor/AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 22, 2022 05:10 AM GMT

A 19-year-old man in Thailand is expecting to be charged with royal defamation for holding a sign at a pro-democracy rally.

Kittipon Thaingamsil, who lives in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, told a progressive website that he had been visited last week by two plainclothes officers at home with a summons to report to a local police station this week to be formally charged with royal defamation, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The teenager said he believed he had been charged because he had stood before a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn, or Rama X, during a democracy rally in Ubon Ratchathani last August with a handwritten sign that said “I’m starving during the reign of King Rama X.”

Kittipon, who holds a degree in computer design from a vocational school, said his intention in holding the sign was to bring attention to his financial plight as he has been unemployed.

The teenager said he was making it hard to make ends meet as he lived with his grandmother and his sister.

In Thailand, where kings and members of the royal family have historically been portrayed as paragons of virtue who are above all reproach, any criticism of the sovereign, including previous kings, and the monarchy as an institution is against the law.

“We accept that Thailand is a monarchy, but we want it to be a constitutional monarchy like the one in the United Kingdom”

Since November 2020, more than 180 predominantly young Thais, including minors, have been charged with royal defamation, some of them repeatedly, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a group which provides legal aid to the accused.

The increasing number of charges has been seen by observers as an attempt by Thailand’s military-allied government, which seized power in a coup in 2014, to stifle all dissent about the monarchy.

Youth-led protests, which erupted in force in 2020, have routinely featured calls for the monarchy to be reformed along constitutional lines and the royal defamation law to be abolished.

“We accept that Thailand is a monarchy, but we want it to be a constitutional monarchy like the one in the United Kingdom,” a young pro-democracy activist who asked not to be named told UCA News.

“The monarchy is depicted officially as a benign institution that serves the interests of all Thais, yet you cannot criticize it by law. What does that tell you?”

"Respect for human rights in Thailand has gone from bad to worse while the government’s promises of reform remain unfulfilled”

A prominent leader of the youth-led pro-democracy movement, Parit Chiwarak, a 23-year-old university student, has been charged with royal defamation on 23 counts, which means that he could potentially be sentenced to 345 years in prison as each count carries up to 15 years.

Several other leaders of the movement have been charged numerous times in what rights advocates say is part of a concentrated effort by authorities to stamp out all vocal opposition to the regime.

“Thai authorities have prosecuted dissenters, violently dispersed peaceful protests and censored news and social media. Respect for human rights in Thailand has gone from bad to worse while the government’s promises of reform remain unfulfilled,” Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in January in commenting on the findings of a report by the rights group that documents the erosion of basic freedoms in the country.

“Critics of the monarchy have also been prosecuted under sedition sections of the penal code, cybercrime laws and other legal provisions,” Human Rights Watch said.

