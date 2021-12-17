X
Thailand

Thai transgender people struggle for their rights

Despite Thailand's image as an LGBTQ haven, transgender people face various forms of discrimination

James Lovelock, Bangkok

James Lovelock, Bangkok

Published: December 17, 2021 08:45 AM GMT

Updated: December 17, 2021 08:58 AM GMT

Thai transgender people struggle for their rights

Transgender performers participate in a rally advocating gay rights in Bangkok on Nov. 29, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

Piyawadee, an easygoing transwoman in Thailand with a love for fashionable outfits, works for a chemical company in Bangkok and is accepted as a woman without reservations by her colleagues. The same, however, cannot be said of the management, she says.

“They don’t let me use the washroom for women,” Piyawadee, 37, who asked that her family name not be used for reasons of privacy, told UCA News. “It makes me feel uncomfortable to use the washroom for men, so I always wait until no one is in there before I do so.”

She is hardly alone in facing such routine predicaments. Despite Thailand’s image as a haven for the LGBTQ+ community in the region, many transgender people face daily humiliations and various forms of discrimination, according to Human Rights Watch, which has just released a new report on the issue in collaboration with the Thai Transgender Alliance.

In the 60-page document — which was titled "People Can’t Be Fit into Boxes: Thailand’s Need for Legal Gender Recognition" and was released on Dec. 16 — the prominent rights group says transgender people in the country lack certain legal rights, which makes them subject to various forms of discrimination.

Making matters worse is that existing laws that prohibit gender-based discrimination are often ignored by authorities to the effect that transgender people have no legal recourse when they feel they have been the subject of discrimination at work or elsewhere.

“There is no route for transgender people to obtain legal documentation that reflects their gender identity, and the affirmative policies that exist (including the ability to change one’s first name) leave discretionary power in the hands of administrative officials,” the rights group explains, citing one pervasive form of discrimination against transgender people.

The first question that they asked me is how I got my penis … whether it’s really possible to become a transman

As a result, Thai transgender people often find it hard to gain full access to health and education services, appropriate employment and other avenues for general well-being and self-expression.

Take the case of a 27-year-old transgender man in Bangkok who lost his identity card, which lists him as female, and found it a humiliating experience to get the card replaced at a government office.

“The first question that they asked me is how I got my penis … whether it’s really possible to become a transman,” he told the NGO’s researchers.

“They opened up the picture of me from the past and compared different versions and asked other colleagues to come and look as well to discuss on this. I felt like a caricature for these government officials.”

Although transgender people are generally accepted in Thai society and physical violence against them because of their gender expression is rare, that does not mean that all is well at the country’s institutions, including its schools.

“Educational institutions in Thailand reinforce rigid social gender norms. Transgender students in Thai schools face harassment, bullying and discrimination, all of which is undergirded by the enforcement of appearance standards that force students to dress according to their sex assigned at birth,” Human Rights Watch observes.

“From early years and even at most universities, the enforcement of school uniform regulations has acted as a barrier and a source of stress and humiliation for transgender students.” 

A foreign lecturer working at a university in Bangkok has told UCA News that while transgender students at the institution are free to decide what uniform to wear, they have their sex at birth listed on all official documents, including attendance sheets.

“You have these cases of students who act and dress like women but are listed as 'Mr.' on attendance sheets. So whenever possible I try not to use gender-specific words with students so as not to cause offense,” he said. “But I do know they don’t feel good about being [officially] identified as males.”

At many primary and high schools, students who decide to transition from one gender to another may end up becoming victimized in the process, according to Human Rights Watch.

“When I started wearing makeup and lipstick to school, my teacher would scold me — call me ‘tud’ [a derogatory Thai term that usually means an effeminate man],” one 25-year-old transwoman who transitioned in school told the NGO. “I was also beaten at school by teachers, and teachers would instruct the boy classmates to tease me.”

Ensuring transgender people’s rights to non-discrimination, education, health care and employment is paramount to any vision of equality

Similarly, many transgender people face obstacles in receiving health care according to their gender identity.

“They are subjected to privacy violations when their gender identity is exposed in public settings, invasive questioning and humiliation when providers query their gender markers, and discomfort when they are placed in hospital units that do not match their gender identity,” the rights group says.

In recent months transgender rights have come to the forefront in Southeast Asian nations as youth-led pro-democracy demonstrations have often featured demands for equal rights from members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Transgender, gay and lesbian activists have been a core constituent of demonstrators at many street rallies, unfurling their movement’s rainbow-colored flags and carrying signs that call for same-sex marriages to be legalized, among other demands.

By comparison with conservative Muslim-majority countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, Buddhist Thailand is a relative safe haven for LGBTQ+ people, yet the country still has a way to go before it can truly be considered a nation where all citizens enjoy equal rights regardless of their gender identity.

So say Thai LGBTQ+ activists, who have been calling on the government to take steps to ensure transgender people are afforded equal legal rights.

Kyle Knight, a senior LGBTQ+ rights researcher at Human Rights Watch who co-authored the report, has seconded that call. “Ensuring transgender people’s rights to non-discrimination, education, health care and employment is paramount to any vision of equality,” Knight said.

“While legal gender recognition will not ease all the hardships transgender people in Thailand face, it is a crucial step toward equality and non-discrimination.”

