News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges

The Director-general of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has been detained for accepting bribe

Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges

This handout photo released on Dec. 27 by Thailand's Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission shows currency notes laid out on a desk after being found in the office of Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya, director-general of Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, in Bangkok. (Photo: Thailand's Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission / AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 28, 2022 04:54 AM GMT

Updated: December 28, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

A top Thai conservation official was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday, with police saying he was caught receiving a bribe and that $144,000 in cash was found in his office.

Rutchada Suriyakul na Ayutya, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, was appointed in February.

He managed efforts to protect the kingdom's environment and endangered animals, overseeing more than 150 national parks.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"The officials have arrested him while the money was exchanged, so the evidence was quite clear," said Jaroonkiat Pankaew, chief of the Anti-Corruption Division.

Police searched Rutchada's office in the capital, Bangkok, after he was detained and found roughly 5 million baht ($144,000) in cash, Jaroonkiat said.

Rutchada has denied all the charges.

Images shared by Thai police showed stacks of money, with brown envelopes underneath.

"Officials have collected 98,000 baht as evidence," Jaroonkiat said.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said in a statement Rutchada had "abused his power by receiving money from his inferiors, in exchange for maintaining their positions".

The NACC alleged Rutchada's subordinates had been forced to pay a monthly tithe, in addition to a one-off payment of up to 300,000 baht, or face relocation to "remote places far away from their hometown".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend Indian police probe deaths of Russian lawmaker, friend
Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges Thai top conservation official arrested on graft charges
Jesus' birth is not 'fairy tale,' pope says Jesus' birth is not 'fairy tale,' pope says
Salvadoran cardinal recalls vilification of his episcopacy, Romero Salvadoran cardinal recalls vilification of his episcopacy, Romero
UNSC urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women UNSC urges Taliban to reverse restrictions on women
UAE pushes work for own citizens in private sector UAE pushes work for own citizens in private sector
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hue

Archdiocese of Hue

Hue Archdiocese territory covers an area of 9,799.7 square kilometers with a population of 2,295,000. It comprises two

Read more
Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

Diocese of San Fernando de La Union

In a land area of 1,493.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of La Union some 235

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Infanta

Territorial Prelature of Infanta

In a land area of 7,189 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the northern part of Quezon province, the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.