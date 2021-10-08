X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Children and a disabled woman among those arrested during anti-government protests this week

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: October 08, 2021 04:43 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians demand action against church attackers

Oct 5, 2021
2

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

Oct 5, 2021
3

Cambodian karaoke workers 'pressured into abortions'

Oct 5, 2021
4

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
5

Suspected Muslim insurgents attack train in southern Thailand

Oct 5, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
7

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
8

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics urged to take care of orphans

Oct 5, 2021
10

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

An anti-government protester poses in front of wreaths arranged for victims of the 1976 Thammasat University massacre during the annual commemoration ceremony for the event at Thammasat University in Bangkok on Oct. 6. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities continue to employ heavy-handed tactics against student protesters demanding democratic reforms in what observers have deemed a campaign of rights violations.

Police arrested 28 people during an anti-government protest on the night of Oct. 5, five of whom are minors and one of whom is only 11 years old, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 7, police officers arrested Benja Apan, a female leader of a student group whose members have been calling for a reform of Thailand’s monarchy, which is officially regarded as beyond all criticism.

Benja, a 22-year-old university student who needs to use a wheelchair because of a severe disability, has now been charged with royal defamation, a crime punishable with up to 15 years in prison per count in Thailand, over a speech she gave in early September.

More than 120 Thais, mostly students, have been charged with royal defamation in less than a year in what rights groups say is an orchestrated official campaign by Thailand’s military-allied government to silence dissenting voices.

Yet despite government prohibitions on any further protests, a group of students gathered on Oct. 6 and 7 at Bangkok’s Thammasat University to commemorate the victims of a massacre of students on campus in 1976.

If we dream of a Thailand that is peaceful and free from political violence, we must come together to defend the rights and liberties of everyone

In an orgy of violence on Oct. 6 that year, police officers and right-wing paramilitaries murdered 46 students while injuring another 167 people for protesting against a military dictatorship.

During the commemorative event at Thammasat University, students laid wreaths and held a vigil in memory of those killed 45 years ago.

The mother of pro-democracy activist Parit Chiwarak, a 23-year-old student of the institution who is in prison and has been charged with 20 counts of royal defamation, read a statement by her son to those gathered.

“It is brutality on the part of the Thai state to arrest people and imprison them in cramped jail cells just because these people think and believe differently from what the state orders,” Parit said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“If we dream of a Thailand that is peaceful and free from political violence, we must come together to defend the rights and liberties of everyone.

“We must also abolish all laws and all provisions [in the Criminal Code and the constitution] that limit people’s freedom of expression and right to free assembly in order to allow Thai society to progress toward justice, reconciliation and democracy.” 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed
Oct 8, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy
Oct 8, 2021
Filipina journalist shares Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis officially launches the synodal process this Sunday

Francis officially launches the “synodal process” this Sunday
Pope to declare St Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church

Pope to declare St. Irenaeus a Doctor of the Church
Pope calls on all religions to defuse the temptation to fundamentalism

Pope calls on all religions to "defuse the temptation to fundamentalism"
Australias plenary council members focus on mission

Australia’s plenary council members focus on mission

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops conference

Central Asia gets new Catholic bishops’ conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.