Thailand

Thai rights group demands release of all political prisoners

More than 180 people charged with royal defamation under controversial law since November 2020

Thai rights group demands release of all political prisoners

Supporters gather ahead of the release of pro-democracy activist Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak from Bangkok Remand Prison after being granted bail on Feb. 24. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 29, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2022 04:57 AM GMT

A group of Thai pro-democracy activists gathered outside a prison in Bangkok on April 28 demanding that all political prisoners held on charges of royal defamation be released.

The activists from the Thai Academic Network for Civil Rights held up signs calling for the abolition of a controversial law on royal defamation outside Bangkok Remand Prison, where several activists are detained on charges of insulting the king and monarchy ahead of their trials.

“This is an unjust law that violates the freedom of speech by prohibiting people from discussing basic political issues in Thailand,” a young activist told UCA News, referring to Article 112 of the Criminal Code, which effectively bans any criticism of the Thai royals and the monarchy as an institution.

“Criticizing powerful people is [regarded by law as] a worse crime than killing someone,” the activists added. “This is unacceptable.” 

Those found to have been in violation of Article 112, commonly known as the lese majeste law, can be sentenced to as many as 15 years in prison per charge.

Since November 2020, more than 180 predominantly young Thais, including numerous minors, have been charged with royal defamation over comments they made on social media and at youth-led street rallies during which demonstrators called for political reforms, including the imposition of new constitutional limits on the monarchy.

International rights groups and legal experts, including special United Nations rapporteurs, have repeatedly called on Thailand's military-allied government to stop charging and imprisoning citizens over their political views

Several of the pro-democracy movement’s leaders have been imprisoned pending their trials on charges of royal defamation and other crimes such as sedition.

In addition to university and high school students, opposition politicians have also been charged with lese majeste in recent months.

Last week a senior lecturer at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, one of the most prestigious educational institutions of the country, was charged with violating Article 112 with a post on Twitter last year.

International rights groups and legal experts, including special United Nations rapporteurs, have repeatedly called on Thailand’s military-allied government to stop charging and imprisoning citizens over their political views.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country,” United Nations-affiliated rights experts said in a statement last year after a 60-year-old woman was sentenced to 87 years in prison, which was later halved to 43 years, for sharing audio clips online critical of the Thai monarchy.

“The fact that some forms of expression may be considered offensive or shocking to a public figure is not sufficient to justify the imposition of such severe penalties"

“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand,” the experts added.

Thai authorities have defended their use of the law, saying that any criticism of the monarchy was a severe threat to national security as the institution is an inviolate pillar of the nation that is above all criticism.

However, rights experts have disputed this justification for the continued use of the law.

“The fact that some forms of expression may be considered offensive or shocking to a public figure is not sufficient to justify the imposition of such severe penalties,” rights experts affiliated with the UN have said.

“We call on the authorities to revise and repeal the lese majeste laws, to drop charges against all those who are currently facing criminal prosecution and release those who have been imprisoned under for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.” 

