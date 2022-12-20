News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai rescuers hopeful for missing sailors

Dozens of sailors went missing when their naval vessel, HTMS Sukhothai, sank late Sunday in the Gulf of Thailand

Relatives of missing sailors wait for news at Bang Saphan Pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Dec. 20 during the search operation for survivors after the Thai naval vessel HTMS Sukhothai capsized and sank about 37 kilometers (22 miles) off the coast on Dec. 18

Relatives of missing sailors wait for news at Bang Saphan Pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Dec. 20 during the search operation for survivors after the Thai naval vessel HTMS Sukhothai capsized and sank about 37 kilometers (22 miles) off the coast on Dec. 18. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: December 20, 2022 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2022 05:19 AM GMT

Rescuers in helicopters scoured the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday for dozens of sailors who went missing when their naval vessel sank, hoping life jackets had helped them survive two nights in the choppy waters.

Seventy-six sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai were hauled from the sea after the vessel went down late Sunday in the Gulf of Thailand, roughly 37 kilometers (22 miles) off the Southeast Asian country's southeastern coast.

Thai warship the HTMS Kraburi left port to resume the search early Tuesday, scanning the turbulent waters for 30 missing sailors alongside other naval vessels and two Seahawk helicopters.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

"I am hopeful we will find some survivors because they have life vests," said naval officer Narong Khumburi.

"But I imagine they must be exhausted."

Efforts to find the missing crew were focused on aerial searches, with the Royal Thai airforce assisting the operation.

HTMS Kraburi commander Kraiwit Kornraweeprapapitch said slightly improved weather would help the search.

"The format of searching is still the same, which is a joint operation with helicopters," he said.

His ship and 176-strong crew will join the HTMS Angthong, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej in scanning an area roughly 30 miles by 30 miles stretching from Prachuab to upper Chumporn.

"Now, we are just surveilling the situation using the helicopter," naval diver Prawit Gongnak told AFP at the pier in Prachuap Khiri Khan town.

Prawit, who was monitoring the bright if blustery weather conditions, said he was among 29 divers on standby.

"We haven't been commanded to dive yet," he added.

Sahachart Limcharoenphakdee, a member of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, said they were working with naval personnel to help those plucked from the waters.

"I am hopeful, and have trust for the navy rescue team who are skillful," he said.

Late Monday night, naval commander Pichai Lorchusakul told reporters at the pier that they remained focused on finding survivors.

"Our main priority is searching (for) and rescuing as many as we can," he said.

Pichai added that this was the "first time" that the Thai navy had lost a ship this way.

Electrical fault 

The vessel -- a corvette, the smallest type of military warship -- is believed to have run into trouble after its electronics system was damaged, according to the navy.

"The ship's operating systems stopped working, causing the ship to lose control," a spokesperson said.

Parts of southern Thailand have been hit by storms and flooding in recent days.

A warning from the Thai meteorological office remained in place Tuesday, with strong winds causing rough conditions in the Gulf of Thailand, cautioning seafarers to proceed with caution and small boats to stay ashore.

The HTMS Sukhothai was commissioned in 1987 and built in the United States by the now-defunct Tacoma Boatbuilding Company, according to the US Naval Institute.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses
Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh
Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order
Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence
Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea
Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

Apostolic Prefecture of Lintong

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lindong (or Lintung) is a missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction, not entitled to a

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Diocese of Can Tho

Diocese of Can Tho

In a land area of 13,423.10 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Can Tho city and three provinces of Bac

Read more
Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Diocese of Kuzhithurai

Kuzhithurai is a city in Kanniyakumari district in the  Tamil Nadu state. It is the administrative headquarters of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.