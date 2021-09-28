X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks

Superstitious premier Prayut ridiculed for urging flood-afflicted locals to pray for deliverance from storms

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: September 28, 2021 04:28 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2021 04:30 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars

Sep 25, 2021
9

Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title

Sep 27, 2021
10

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

Sep 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks

A Thai Buddhist monk walks through floodwater caused by heavy monsoon rain in Yarang, Pattani. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand’s mercurial prime minister has drawn ridicule for telling flood-afflicted locals to pray for deliverance from storms and torrential rain.

Prayut Chan-o-cha paid a visit on Sept. 26 to the northern province of Sukothai where monsoon floods have washed away houses and destroyed many locals’ livelihoods.

Prayut, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in 2014, suggested that affected people could improve the weather through prayer.

“The [monsoon] storms are hitting us right now. In 2020, there were five storms, but we’ve seen only one so far,” Prayut was quoted as saying. “So I ask all of you to pray together. Don’t let another storm come our way. Only one storm is enough.” 

Numerous people have taken to social media to mock Prayut for his suggestion.

“This statement proves that this man is completely incapable of ruling a country for the benefit of the people. Prayer and fortune-tellers do not advance a country,” one commenter said, referring to the prime minister’s alleged penchant for consulting fortune-tellers before making important decisions.

In predominantly Buddhist Thailand, superstitious beliefs continue to hold sway over a large segment of the population

“Let’s pray for Prayut to quit instead,” another commenter said.

“What about a plan to prevent flooding [in the first place]? In about six months we’ll have droughts again. Every year it’s the same,” noted a third.

In predominantly Buddhist Thailand, superstitious beliefs continue to hold sway over a large segment of the population, including senior politicians such as the prime minister.

In 2017, Prayut bought 20 ceramic containers with lotus flowers growing in them and had them placed in the compound of Government House in Bangkok.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The lotus is considered an auspicious water plant that brings luck and fortune to people who plant the flower. The plant is also a symbol of virtue,” the Bangkok Post newspaper reported at the time.

“An astrologer who asked not to be named said the makeover could bring good luck to the cabinet based on the Taksa system of Thai astrology. He said Prayut was born on a Sunday and green is an auspicious colour for him which could bring him success and honor,” the newspaper added.

The prime minister, who has been excoriated on social media for his administration’s disastrous handling of Thailand’s unfolding coronavirus crisis, has several auspicious rings and wears a different one every day in line with his various tasks at hand.

“The four rings are named Wan-Phra, Wan-Namoh, Wan-Sondej, Wan-Noppakao,” Prayut once explained. “When I wear my [army] uniform, I have to move them to my left hand because wearing them on the right hand makes it hard to salute.”

In a further bid to protect himself from bad luck, the general turned politician wears a bracelet made from the hair of an elephant’s tail.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea fires missile, insists on right to weapons tests
Sep 28, 2021
China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth
Sep 28, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Sep 28, 2021
Muslims complain about hardline Sri Lankan monk
Sep 28, 2021
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone

Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone
Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition

Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition
Pope to attend SantEgidiosponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum

Pope to attend Sant'Egidio-sponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum
Trans men unknowingly admitted to Catholic seminaries bishops committee alleges

Trans men 'unknowingly admitted' to Catholic seminaries, bishops' committee alleges
USborn Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference

US-born Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.