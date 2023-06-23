News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Thai prelate seeks help for Myanmar refugees

More than 4,000 refugees, most of them Catholics, entered the Thailand border areas over a week ago

Thai prelate seeks help for Myanmar refugees

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022, shows Myanmar refugees, who fled a surge in violence as the military cracked down on rebel groups, at a camp in Nawphewlawl near the Myanmar-Thailand border in Kayin state. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 23, 2023 11:30 AM GMT

Updated: June 23, 2023 11:59 AM GMT

A Thai bishop has appealed his flock to welcome and help refugees who arrived over a week ago from civil war-torn areas of Myanmar.

More than 4,000 refugees, most of them Catholics, have entered the Thailand border areas and are “knocking at our front doors, seeking refuge,” said Bishop Francis Xavier Vira Arporndratana of Chiang Mai diocese on June 22.

They were provided humanitarian assistance by Chettha Mosikkharat, governor of Mae Hong Son province along with his deputy, officials, and the Red Cross, besides survival kits donated by local people, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Chettha said that as director of the Thai-Myanmar border administration center, he had updated state agencies on the situation. Thailand will remain neutral in the conflict but officials and security agencies will provide humanitarian aid to the refugees, he reportedly added.

The bishop’s appeal for food and shelter came despite the governor’s assurance of providing assistance as his diocese covers four northern provinces of Thailand, including Mae Hong Son.

The St. Genoveva Parish has registered “around 4,000 Catholics and more than 1,400 Buddhists” who had fled from Myanmar’s Loikaw diocesan area, the bishop said.

“At present, they are in need of food, materials to make tents for shelter and toilets. We are invited to welcome and let them feel included, being at home away from home,” he said during his welcome address at the Serra International, a forum of some 20,000 laypeople and permanent deacons from 44 nations.

The Karenni National Women’s Organization (KNWO) which is based in north-west Thailand said the refugees who are mostly elderly, women, pregnant and children are in urgent need of food, shelter and other material needs for proper shelter.

“We have supported the basic needs of them but they are in dire need of further aid including food,” the KNWO said on its Facebook page.

The refugees were forced to flee following fierce fighting since June 13 between the military and the combined forces of the Karenni Army and local people’s defense forces in Mae Jae and Phaung Saung townships in Kayah state close to the Thai border, according to local rights groups and media reports.

The junta reportedly used airstrikes after the rebel groups attacked its three outposts and a police station.

“It’s difficult for them to get support from the local Church as the road from Loikaw to Mae Jae, near the Thailand border, has been blocked due to the fighting,” a church source in Kayah state said on the condition of not revealing his name.

Myanmar’s military has stepped up attacks on resistance forces in Christian majority areas of Kayah, Chin, and Karen states while its troops also burned several villages in the Bamar heartland of Sagaing and Magwe regions where it faces stiff resistance.

At least 3,688 people have been killed and more than 23,000 have been arrested since the February 2021 military coup, according to a local monitoring group.

“I’m worried that the deepening crisis in Myanmar has become invisible to much of the world, and that some governments are beginning to think that the junta’s tyranny is inevitable. This narrative is exactly what the junta wants and needs to prevail,” Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on Myanmar said after concluding a nine-day visit to Indonesia on June.21.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Media outrage brings Holi back to Pakistan universities Media outrage brings Holi back to Pakistan universities
Surge in drug use among Japanese youths is alarming Surge in drug use among Japanese youths is alarming
Cambodian Catholics honor martyrs killed by Khmer Rouge Cambodian Catholics honor martyrs killed by Khmer Rouge
Thai prelate seeks help for Myanmar refugees Thai prelate seeks help for Myanmar refugees
Church officials deny alleged abuses in Timor-Leste seminary Church officials deny alleged abuses in Timor-Leste seminary
Situation remains dire in India’s violence-wracked state Situation remains dire in India’s violence-wracked state
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Archdiocese of Raipur

Archdiocese of Raipur

Raipur archdiocese covers 60,814 square kilometers and has a population of 17,783,000 as of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yixian is a Latin Catholic missionary pre-diocesan jurisdiction in

Read more
Diocese of Belgaum

Diocese of Belgaum

The diocese's land area of 44,215 square kilometers covers civil districts of Belgaum, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.