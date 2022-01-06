X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai police 'used excessive force' against protesters

Investigation says violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters violated their human rights

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 06, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: January 06, 2022 04:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan

Jan 5, 2022
2

Cambodia’s last genocide case stands dismissed

Jan 4, 2022
3

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
4

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Bishop praises doctors' support for Philippine candidate

Jan 5, 2022
7

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
8

Philippine bishop questions Duterte's infrastructure plan

Jan 4, 2022
9

India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups

Jan 3, 2022
10

Cambodian PM demands US certify son's degree

Jan 5, 2022
Support UCA News
Thai police 'used excessive force' against protesters

A police officer points a gun at protesters and press during a memorial for 15-year-old Warit Somnoi, a protester who died two months after being shot during an anti-government rally, outside a police station in Bangkok on Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

An investigation by Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has found that police officers used excessive force against protesters during youth-led pro-democracy rallies last year, repeatedly violating their human rights.

Throughout last year police in riot gear launched violent crackdowns in Bangkok on peaceful demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in 2014, to resign.

Numerous protesters, including minors, were injured, some of them severely, in widely documented instances that shocked rights observers, including the use of batons, tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and even live ammunition.

In its latest findings, the NHRC said many police routinely employed crowd-control measures that contravened the United Nations Human Rights Guidance on Less Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement.

The rights body also dismissed claims by police that they had simply responded to forceful resistance initiated by some protesters during attempted arrests, saying that even in such cases the use of excessive force by police was unwarranted. 

Several protesters reported having been tortured during interrogation at police stations.

The findings by the NHRC are in line with earlier allegations by prominent international rights bodies such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch

The NHRC said it had found some of these allegations credible, saying for instance that police officers had used cable ties to restrain arrestees, including minors, in clear violation of their rights.

Detainees had been denied access to legal representation in contravention of laws and norms pertaining to the detention of suspects, according to rights advocates.

The findings by the NHRC are in line with earlier allegations by prominent international rights bodies such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which have been calling on Thai authorities to restrain from employing excessive force against peaceful demonstrators.

Ironically, shortly after the Thai rights body released its findings late last week, three female student activists were roughed up when they unfurled banners with a pro-democracy message during a public event attended by King Vajiralongkorn and his entourage.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The young demonstrators held up signs that called for Thailand’s controversial royal defamation law, which prescribes long prison sentences for any criticism of the monarchy, to be abolished.

As they did so, they were set upon by men and women dressed in the royalist yellow who assaulted them and dragged them away.

According to photos and a video clip posted online of the incident, the female demonstrators suffered injuries such as bruises and bloodied lips as they were mobbed by plainclothes officers.

The protesters told a Thai pro-democracy website that they had been hauled off into a nearby alley where they were forced to wait until the royal motorcade left.

During their ordeal they were allegedly pushed to the ground violently by police officers who caused injuries to them, including cuts on lips and hands.

The activists were then taken to a police station and later released after being charged with causing a public disturbance and failing to comply with police orders.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Hun Sen says Myanmar plan close to ASEAN consensus
Hun Sen says Myanmar plan close to ASEAN consensus
Support Us

Latest News

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
Jesuit priest cautions Filipinos over Marcos treasure
Jan 6, 2022
Dengue forces Timor-Leste's main hospital into bed sharing
Jan 6, 2022
Mother Teresa nuns pushed off Indian army land
Jan 6, 2022
'Weak God' comment causes storm in Indonesia
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Polite persecution' of Christians gathers pace in Europe
Jan 6, 2022
Who will be held responsible if war robots kill humans?
Jan 4, 2022
Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign funds baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021

Features

A safe haven for conflict-scarred Papuan children
Jan 6, 2022
'No legal pathways': Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Jan 6, 2022
Thai classical musicians show their survival instinct
Jan 5, 2022
Pakistani priests on a fearless mission in Balochistan
Jan 5, 2022
Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago

Egyptian Coptic Church plan to remember 21 members beheaded by Islamic State seven years ago
The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York

The small Greek Orthodox flock in America has big plans for New York
Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather

Godparents temporarily banned in land of the Godfather
Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93

Jesuit who fought for democracy in Paraguay dies at 93
A synodal Church and options for change

A synodal Church and options for change
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.