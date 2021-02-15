X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai police slammed for attacking peaceful protesters

Video clip of police beating a paramedic sparks outrage on social media

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: February 15, 2021 05:09 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws

Feb 12, 2021
2

Indonesian police arrest Christian in forced marriage case

Feb 12, 2021
3

Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists

Feb 12, 2021
4

Govt under pressure to save Indonesia's 'forest paradise'

Feb 12, 2021
5

Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests

Feb 15, 2021
6

Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Feb 13, 2021
7

Mekong River drops to 'worrying' low levels

Feb 12, 2021
8

Philippine diocese creates Covid-19 ministry

Feb 12, 2021
9

Religions unite behind anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Feb 12, 2021
10

US president freezes Myanmar military's assets over coup

Feb 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai police slammed for attacking peaceful protesters

Police prepare to stop pro-democracy protesters from advancing during an anti-government rally in central Bangkok on Feb. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Thai police have been widely criticized for attacking peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators in the historic heart of Bangkok on Feb. 13, leaving a number of protesters and officers injured.

In one especially galling scene recorded on video, police officers in riot gear can be seen setting upon a rescue worker wearing a special vest that indicated his status.

The officers pummeled and cudgeled the unarmed man who posed no threat to them while shouting curses at their victim. They then proceeded to kick and beat the paramedic as he lay on the ground, bloodied.

“They can beat us because they know nothing will happen to them,” a young demonstrator who studies at a Bangkok university and participated in the mass rally told a UCA News reporter. “The police and the army in Thailand think they are above the law.” 

Several thousand young demonstrators gathered near the Grand Palace on the afternoon of Feb. 13 to continue pressing their demands for democratic change, but police officers in full riot gear attempted to disperse the crowd.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Some protesters responded by lobbing firecrackers and projectiles at police.

In the ensuing melee, several people on both sides were injured in what was clearly an escalation of the authorities’ decision to try and stop people from protesting.

The video clip of the rescue worker’s beating, which has been widely shared online, has triggered outrage in the country, which has been roiled by months-long pro-democracy protests.

In a statement released on Feb. 14 a group of doctors calling itself the Rural Doctor Society denounced police for beating up a medical volunteer, calling the police crackdown a serious violation of human rights.

Numerous Thais have taken to social media to offer their own denunciations of police.

Related News

“Police are a tool of despots,” one commenter said.

“We Myanmar people need democracy. We stand with you, Thai people. Fight the dictator,” said a Burmese national, referring to ongoing pro-democracy rallies in the two countries, both of which are ruled by their respective militaries who ousted democratically elected governments. 

In response to the outcry, Lt. Gen. Pakkapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the officers were within their rights to grab and beat the volunteer medic because he was at the scene of a fracas between police officers and some demonstrators.

Police had already warned the protesters to leave the site, Pakkapong said.

Thai police have routinely employed strongarm tactics against peaceful protesters composed mostly of high school, college and university students calling for democratic reforms.

High-powered water cannon and tear gas have both been employed repeatedly at peaceful mass rallies. The victims of police violence have included schoolgirls suffering health problems from chemicals sprayed at protesters.

At the same time, the authorities have been charging numerous young protesters with serious crimes including sedition and royal defamation. If convicted, pro-democracy activists could be sentenced to several years and even decades in prison.

Such tactics have drawn condemnation from international rights advocates.

“Young demonstrators and activists in Thailand are at risk as authorities escalate their crackdown on peaceful protests,” Amnesty International has noted.

“Amid peaceful student-led protests calling for political reform and an end to state harassment of government critics, the Thai police are arresting many students and activists, who may face years behind bars, simply for peacefully gathering.” 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua
Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests
Catholic nuns, priests join Myanmar anti-coup protests
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines
Cambodia approves emergency use of Covid vaccines

Latest News

Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Police probe mysterious death of Indian nun
Feb 15, 2021
Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
Holy Land mission is precious, says Pope Francis
Feb 15, 2021
Pope asks Catholics to understand God's tenderness
Feb 15, 2021
Thousands flee homes as violence flares in Papua
Feb 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Weak communists open the door to Hindu nationalism in India
Feb 15, 2021
Pope Francis points way to better times beyond Covid-19
Feb 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Synod of Bishops is not a Vatican office
Feb 14, 2021
Wayward monks exploit deference of Thai Buddhists
Feb 12, 2021
A vibrant life of faith can help achieve well-being
Feb 11, 2021

Features

Church alarmed over deadly gas leak in Indonesia
Feb 15, 2021
The Wall of Jesus stands tall in Pakistan
Feb 15, 2021
Malaysian Anglican makes Catholic vestments for the world
Feb 14, 2021
Pakistan halts execution of mentally ill death row inmates
Feb 13, 2021
Venom on wheels: Pakistan's hate-mongering rickshaws
Feb 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The paradox of new media and social media

The paradox of new media and social media
Master dont you care that we are about to perish asks Damascus Archbishop

"Master, don't you care that we are about to perish?” asks Damascus Archbishop
Franz Jalics Jesuit targeted by Argentine military junta has died in Budapest

Franz Jalics, Jesuit targeted by Argentine military junta, has died in Budapest
The Dominican priest known as the Vatican geek gets prestigious appointment

The Dominican priest known as the “Vatican geek” gets prestigious appointment
Ash Wednesday in Covid times

Ash Wednesday in Covid times
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 15 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me focus on You

Lord, help me focus on You
O Lord bless all people with peace

O Lord bless all people with peace
Saint Gilbert of Sempringham

Saint Gilbert of Sempringham
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.