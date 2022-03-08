X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai monk rescued after plunging into cave

Rescue workers took 10 hours to bring young Buddhist clergyman to safety from remote mountain cave

Thai monk rescued after plunging into cave

Wat Tham Sua, a Buddhist temple in Thailand's Kanchanaburi province. (Photo supplied)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: March 08, 2022 05:00 AM GMT

A Buddhist monk who fell 50 meters into a mountain cave in central Thailand where he planned to meditate was saved after a 10-hour rescue mission.

The 29-year-old monk traveled from his monastery in Bangkok to a mountain cave in Kanchanaburi province on March 5 with the aim of meditating in isolation but during his descent a rope ladder broke, causing him to plunge to the cave's stone floor.

The Buddhist clergyman suffered severe injuries to his hips and both legs but survived the fall.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rescuers took 10 hours to reach him and bring him safely out of the cave before he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The cave in the Khao Kluk Klee mountain has long been popular with monks and nuns who seek to retreat into it so as to meditate in quiet and achieve inner peace.

According to a Buddhist belief, meditating alone at a natural location such as a cave can help practitioners attain a higher state of spirituality on their way toward enlightenment.

The monk died of severe injuries, which villagers believed had been inflicted on him by a wild elephant that came across him while he was meditating

However, meditating at remote locations in Thailand is not without its dangers.

In January 2020, a 33-year-old monk in the southern province of Nakhon Sri Thammarat was found dead at the base of a long slope inside a cave, which is considered to be sacred ground by local Buddhists.

His body was discovered by his fellow monks who were also inside the cave at the time and heard a loud bang. They decided to see what had caused the sound, only to see him lying there face down after apparently falling off a rock platform and plunging 18 meters to his death. 

In November the same year, a 21-year-old Buddhist monk was found dead by villagers on a mountain in the northeastern province of Kamphaeng Phet where he had just retreated at dawn to immerse himself in meditation.

The monk died of severe injuries, which villagers believed had been inflicted on him by a wild elephant that came across him while he was meditating.

Share your comments

Trending Articles

Japanese Catholics to pray for victims of sex abuse Japanese Catholics to pray for victims of sex abuse
Chinese Christian artist under pressure for decrying trafficking Chinese Christian artist under pressure for decrying trafficking
Philippines raises age of consent from 12 to 16 Philippines raises age of consent from 12 to 16
First Vietnamese Benedictine abbot dies at 82 First Vietnamese Benedictine abbot dies at 82
South Korean feminist presidential candidate's lonely crusade South Korean feminist presidential candidate's lonely crusade
Myanmar conflict turns 16 parishes into ghost towns Myanmar conflict turns 16 parishes into ghost towns

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Womens ordination some theological perspectives

Women’s ordination: some theological perspectives

What is at stake is not a privileged clerical status in an organization that tolerates "higher" and "lower" members, but a free gift from a merciful Lord to an undeserving priestly people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.