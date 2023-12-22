News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai lawmakers grant initial approval to same-sex union

The legislation must pass through several more stages before becoming law

Thailand's lower house of parliament has voted through a first reading of plans to amend references to 'men' and 'women' in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms

Thailand's lower house of parliament has voted through a first reading of plans to amend references to 'men' and 'women' in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms. (Photo: Canva)

AFP, Bangkok

By AFP, Bangkok

Published: December 22, 2023 05:03 AM GMT

Updated: December 22, 2023 05:10 AM GMT

Thai lawmakers on Thursday gave initial approval to legalizing same-sex unions, moving the kingdom a step closer to marriage equality.

The legislation must pass through several more stages before becoming law, but if it is enacted, Thailand would be the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex marriage.

The lower house of parliament voted through a first reading of plans to amend references to "men", "women", "husbands" and "wives" in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

The change would allow all Thais to marry without restrictions on sex or gender, as well as conferring adoption and inheritance rights.

"This law would reflect the government's agenda to improve human rights... so that everyone will have the right to build a family without any limitation," Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin told lawmakers.

During the debate, some MPs adorned their seats and desks with rainbow flags.

Lawmakers backed the plans by 360 votes to 10, and the proposals will now go before a committee to be scrutinized in detail before a second vote.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed the vote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

"We are finally on the road to bridging the gap to equal rights for all today!" he posted.

"Congratulations to the LGBTQIA+ community for the Same-Sex Marriage Bill passing its first reading. May love finally triumph."

Similar proposals were given initial approval by parliament in 2022, but the law progressed no further because the house was dissolved for a general election.

Chawinroj Terapachalaphon, an LGBTQ+ lawyer told AFP that marriage equality would benefit all.

"For those who are against it, I would like to say that it won't undermine your rights. It would only make our country even more livable," Chawinroj said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics conclude a historical year of hope Vietnam Catholics conclude a historical year of hope
Justice, payout sought for Philippine maritime tragedy Justice, payout sought for Philippine maritime tragedy
Songs from martyred Indian nun movie make Oscars list Songs from martyred Indian nun movie make Oscars list
Despite difficult Christmas season, Bethlehem's Christians have hope Despite difficult Christmas season, Bethlehem's Christians have hope
Church of England starts same-sex blessings Church of England starts same-sex blessings
Good, hidden deeds are a service to the church, pope says Good, hidden deeds are a service to the church, pope says
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Surabaya

Diocese of Surabaya

The diocese's area is 26,461 kilometers square, which covers some parts of East Java and Central Java

Read more
Diocese of Nanyang

Diocese of Nanyang

Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,

Read more
Diocese of Lashio

Diocese of Lashio

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State

Read more
Diocese of Loikaw

Diocese of Loikaw

Loikaw Diocese located in Kayah State, is the smallest of all 14 States and Divisions in Myanmar. It covers an area of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.