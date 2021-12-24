Thai govt stonewalls sister of missing dissident

Updated: December 24, 2021 05:31 AM GMT
Pro-democracy protesters and Sitanun Satsaksit (center), sister of missing Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, commemorate the first anniversary of his enforced disappearance with a candlelight vigil in Bangkok on June 4. (Photo: AFP)
The sister of a Thai democracy activist who was abducted in Cambodia last year and remains missing has seen her quest to find answers stymied by Thai authorities, a prominent rights group says.
Wanchalearm Satsaksit, 37 at the time and an outspoken critic of Thailand’s military junta that seized power in a coup in 2014, fled into self-imposed exile in Phnom Penh where he was abducted by armed men in broad daylight on June 4 last year and has not been seen since.
His disappearance has prompted Sitanun Satsaksit, his sister, to try and find out what happened to Wanchalearm, but Thai authorities have refused to cooperate, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, which has been assisting Sitanun in her quest for justice.
This month alone Sitanun has sent letters to Thailand’s Department of Special Investigations, the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enquire about progress in the investigation into her brother’s disappearance. However, all three recipients have yet to respond, the rights group says.
Cambodian authorities have been no more forthcoming about the enforced disappearance of the Thai dissident, say rights groups and pro-democracy activists who have accused both Thai and Cambodian authorities of stonewalling about the case.
“This negligent investigation is at a standstill. The past year has been marked by foot-dragging, finger-pointing and the absence of any credible effort to examine what really happened to Wanchalearm,” Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for rights campaigns, said in a statement issued on the anniversary of Wanchalearm’s abduction.
The abduction of a prominent Thai activist on the streets of Phnom Penh is a new and dangerous turn that demands an immediate, credible response from Cambodian authorities
“This so-called investigation is an insult to Wanchalearm and his family and must be reinvigorated.”
Human Rights Watch likewise urged Thai authorities to speed up their investigation.
“The abduction of a prominent Thai activist on the streets of Phnom Penh is a new and dangerous turn that demands an immediate, credible response from the Cambodian authorities,” said Brad Adams, the group’s Asia director.
“The government should stop denying the undeniable and urgently locate Wanchalearm.”
Rather than reinvigorate their investigation, however, Thai authorities have sought to silence Sitanun, according to Thai rights advocates.
In October, authorities charged her with violating an emergency decree, which prohibits attending large gatherings, for giving a speech at a pro-democracy rally the month before during which she called for justice for her missing brother.
“I am just calling for justice for someone in my family, but the government sees me as an enemy,” Sitanun said during the event.
Several young pro-democracy activists have similarly been charged with violating the emergency decree for speaking up at rallies on behalf of Wanchalearm and his family.
“It’s obvious that they [Thai authorities] have something to hide and that’s why they are dragging their feet,” a young activist told UCA News.
“I don’t know if we are ever going to find out what happened to him after he was taken and on whose orders they did it.”
