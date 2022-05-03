News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Thai govt ramps up royal defamation campaign against activists

Rights groups repeatedly accuse Thai authorities of weaponizing controversial lese majeste law

Thai govt ramps up royal defamation campaign against activists

Anti-government protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul reads letters of support for activists detained for various charges during a demonstration calling for the abolition of Thailand's royal defamation laws outside Bangkok Remand Prison on March 3. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: May 03, 2022 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2022 06:30 AM GMT

Thai authorities are charging more and more democracy activists with royal defamation while ignoring calls from international rights groups to stop doing so.

Last week alone, three young women belonging to the activist group Thaluwang were charged with lese majeste, a crime punishable with up to 15 years in prison per charge.

Their crime? They conducted a street poll last month by asking passersby about the constitutionally guaranteed privileges of the monarchy, an institution that pro-democracy activists say needs reforming.

The three women, who are in their early 20s, were taken from their apartment building in Bangkok by plainclothes police officers and detained overnight at a police station before being released on bail last weekend, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, a group that assists Thais charged with royal defamation.

Two of the women, identified only by their first names as Nutthanit and Netiporn, had previously been charged twice with lese majeste and other charges such as sedition.

They were charged last December for holding up a sign in which they called for the abolition of the royal defamation law and then they were slapped with a second royal defamation charge in February for conducting a street poll on royal motorcades, which can paralyze traffic in Bangkok.

In 2020, a 60-year-old woman, a former civil servant, was sentenced to 87 years in prison, which was later halved to 43 years, simply for sharing audio clips online critical of the Thai monarchy

The third activist, identified as Supitcha, had also been charged with royal defamation twice before over her activism.

If convicted on all three charges, each of the young women could face up to 45 years in prison in addition to possible prison sentences handed down for other alleged crimes such as sedition — and this in a country where a policeman who recently killed a young women on a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok while breaking several traffic laws received a mere year in prison. 

“Criticizing powerful people is [regarded by law as] a worse crime than killing someone,” a young pro-democracy activist said poignantly in an interview with UCA News. “This is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, also last week, a former anti-government activist called Sombat Thongyoi was sentenced to six years in prison over three posts on Facebook in late 2020. The man’s comments, the court said in handing down the sentence, insulted the monarchy and violated the constitution.

Ironically, the man got off relatively lightly as far harsher sentences have been handed down in royal defamation cases. In 2020, a 60-year-old woman, a former civil servant, was sentenced to 87 years in prison, which was later halved to 43 years, simply for sharing audio clips online critical of the Thai monarchy.

Over the past two years, rights groups have repeatedly accused Thai authorities of weaponizing the controversial lese majeste law, codified as Article 112 of the Criminal Code. Since late 2020, well over 180 Thais, mostly young democracy activists, have been charged with royal defamation, some of them numerous times.

“The vigorous enforcement of Article 112 to criminalize the actions of pro-democracy activists, protesters and critics of the monarchy has resulted in blatant violations of the rights to liberty, freedom of expression, and fair trial,” Adilur Rahman Khan, secretary-general of the International Federation for Human Rights, warned last year in a statement.

“The Thai government must end this abuse and immediately heed calls for the amendment of Article 112.” 

Thailand’s military-allied government has shrugged off such damning assessments, saying that any criticism of the monarchy is a threat to national security

Other rights groups have noted that the royal defamation law is just one of several tools the Thai establishment has employed to stifle dissent in a nation ruled effectively by the military for the past eight years following a coup against an elected government in May 2014.

“The government [has] redoubled its efforts to restrict the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Police used excessive force against protesters. Authorities judicially harassed and arbitrarily detained pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders,” Amnesty International explained.

“Authorities [have] increased the use of lese majeste laws and criminally accused at least [180] people, including children, of defaming the monarchy,” the rights group added.

Thailand’s military-allied government has shrugged off such damning assessments, saying that any criticism of the monarchy is a threat to national security.

“[The law] reflects the culture and history of Thailand, where the monarchy is one of the main pillars of the nation, highly revered by the majority of Thai people,” Nadhavathna Krishnamra, a Foreign Ministry representative, said recently. “Its existence is closely linked to safeguarding the key national institutions and national security.”

However, many experts have taken issue with the government’s line, arguing that the country’s regressive royal defamation law has no place in a modern society.

“The protesters claim that the king holds vast, arbitrary power that needs to [be] brought under the constitution. For royalists, he is perfectly entitled to his expansive royal prerogative. They see the monarch as sacred and inviolable, a semi-divine embodiment of both the nation and Thai Buddhism,” James Buchanan, a visiting lecturer in politics at Mahidol University International College in Nakhon Pathom province, explained in an essay.

“This makes lese majeste much more than a mere defamation law and more like sedition and blasphemy rolled into one,” he stressed.

