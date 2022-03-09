X
Thailand

Thai government tackles looming demographic crisis

Initiatives aim to reverse the Southeast Asian country's disastrously low birth rates

Thai government tackles looming demographic crisis

A baby in a carrier attends an anti-government rally in Bangkok on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: March 09, 2022 04:46 AM GMT

Thailand’s government has launched a multipronged campaign to tackle the country’s looming population crisis with the number of births at record lows.

Among the new initiatives is the expansion of childcare and fertility centers, which are currently limited to Bangkok and other major cities, to all 76 provinces.

In addition, social media influencers have also been hired to promote the joys of having children.

The move comes after data showed there were only 544,000 births last year in a nation of 69 million, which meant that the 563,000 deaths outpaced births for the first time ever.

The country’s birth rate has already been well below replacement level at just 1.2 child per woman for years, but last year’s record low birth rate has alarmed policymakers and sent them scrambling to find ways to encourage young Thais to procreate more and sooner.

“We are trying to slow down the decline in births and reverse the trend by getting families that are ready to have children faster,” Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, a senior health official, told the Reuters news agency.

'The data reflects a population crisis [in which] the mindset towards having children has changed'

In tandem with other nations in the region with higher standards of living such as Singapore, Thailand has seen its birth rates continue to drop over the past three decades as more and more women decide to have children later in life, and then only one or two offspring.

The main reason for this has been relative prosperity and upward mobility, which has caused many women to pursue their studies and careers first before having children.

“The data reflects a population crisis [in which] the mindset towards having children has changed,” said Teera Sindecharak, an expert on demography at Thammasat University.

At the same time, Thailand is now officially classified as an aging society with already a fifth of the country’s population being over 60.

This trend, too, is set to have profound social implications with chronic labor shortages, tax shortfalls with fewer workers and increased medical expenditure.   

“We call [this trend] a population ‘tsunami.’ It is a powerful wave that will have tremendous impacts,” said Pramote Prasartkul, a professor of demographics at the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University in Bangkok.

It remains to be seen whether the government’s efforts to encourage young couples to have more children will be successful as household debt has ballooned to nearly 90 percent of gross domestic product

By 2040, at current birth rates, the ratio of working-age people to elderly people could be 1.7, half of last year’s ratio of 3.4, which will create a seismic shift in Thai society.

Importantly, the country’s economy will likely suffer. Thailand’s robust manufacturing sector in electronics and automotive production alone “will face productivity slumps, so we have to develop skilled labor and adopt the use of automated technologies,” Danucha Pichayanan, a senior government official, said at a recent business forum.

It remains to be seen whether the government’s efforts to encourage young couples to have more children will be successful as household debt has ballooned to nearly 90 percent of gross domestic product, from 59 percent in 2010, according to the Bank of Thailand.

This means that many Thais, especially young people, can less afford to make ends meet. As a result, they might well be reluctant to have children.

“It’s become more difficult [for many people] to have children,” Teera observed.

