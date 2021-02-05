X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai female activists face routine rights violations

Authorities target young women at the forefront of Thailand’s pro-democracy protests, says report

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: February 05, 2021 04:48 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
2

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
3

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
4

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
5

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
6

Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Feb 3, 2021
7

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
8

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar

Feb 4, 2021
9

Indian tribal families caned for embracing Christianity

Feb 3, 2021
10

Police clash with protesters at Myanmar embassy in Thai capital

Feb 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai female activists face routine rights violations

Student Union of Thailand spokesperson Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul (left) speaks beside activist Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak during a press conference at Thammasat University in Bangkok on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Female pro-democracy activists in Thailand who have helped spearhead peaceful protects against a repressive military-allied government over the past year have faced routine violations of their rights, according to a new report by a prominent international rights initiative.

Titled “Standing tall — Women human rights defenders at the forefront of Thailand’s pro-democracy protests,” the report is based on interviews with 22 female protest leaders in Thailand and has been published by the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, a joint program of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).

During youth-led protests over the second part of last year, tens of thousands of young pro-democracy activists, mostly female high school and university students, took to the streets of Bangkok and other cities around Thailand to demand sweeping political reforms in a country that has been led by a military-dominated government since a coup in May 2014.

In response, both state and non-state actors responded by targeting female participants, including several who are still underage, “through the use of repressive laws and decrees that do not conform to international standards,” the authors of the report note.

Several of the female pro-democracy advocates interviewed for the report said they had been arrested and detained before being released. Several female activists are also facing 10 or more criminal charges including sedition and royal defamation.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, a 22-year-old university student who has become one of the most prominent leaders of the pro-democracy movement, is facing several charges of royal defamation for openly calling for constitutional limits on the monarchy during speeches at mass rallies last year.

“Authorities also subjected WHRDs [women human rights defenders] and their family members to frequent harassment, intimidation and surveillance, including by visiting their residences and educational institutions to intimidate them or gather information on their activities,” the report’s authors note.

“Other abuses were gender-specific: WHRDs reported attacks by state actors, which mostly took the form of verbal abuse and harassment directly aimed at them simply because of their gender and/or their gender expression. This often overlapped with their experience of online attacks and harassment by non-state actors,” they added.

Although most of the demands by young protesters have been aimed at political reforms, several others have targeted the paternalistic system of regimentation at government-run schools, which require female students to wear identikit uniforms and keep their hair short.

Female demonstrators also challenged traditional gender roles in Thailand by demanding greater representation for women, transgendered Thais and LGBTQ people.

Related News

“During the demonstrations women took to stages to criticize gender stereotypes, unequal power relations and other injustices in Thai society that obstruct women and LGBTQ people from enjoying their fundamental human rights,” the report authors write.

Women have traditionally been under-represented in senior decision-making positions in Thailand, including the government. In 2014 the country’s first and so far only female prime minister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was overthrown in a coup by the military, led by then army chief Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, who remains the country’s current prime minister.

Prior to the military takeover, Yingluck was routinely derided and mocked in overly sexist terms by royalist anti-government demonstrators, whose months-long street rallies served as the pretext for the military to seize power and “restore peace and order.”

In 2016 Prayut disparaged the idea of gender equality in a speech he gave.

“Everyone says that we have to create justice [so that] women and men have equal rights,” the former army chief said. “Thai society will deteriorate if you think that way.”

He added that while women may have influence at home, “outside the house we (men) are big [and] at work we have the power.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination
Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar
Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian govt tells people to fight bad bylaws in court
Indonesian govt tells people to fight bad bylaws in court
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Pakistan interfaith group marks signing of peace document
Feb 5, 2021
Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive
Feb 5, 2021
World must realize common humanity or fall apart, pope says
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination
Feb 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021
Red carpet rolls out for Indonesian Christian police chief
Feb 4, 2021
Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021

Features

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
Korean nun spreads Gospel with prayer and poetry
Feb 4, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform

Francis gets failing grade on Vatican communications reform
Pray for an Economy without Trafficking in Persons

Pray for an “Economy without Trafficking in Persons”

Despite papal visit Baghdads Christians still dream of leaving

Despite papal visit, Baghdad's Christians still dream of leaving

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Bishops urge president of Haiti to relinquish power

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is a signal to the entire country

Cardinal says papal visit to Iraq is “a signal to the entire country”

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You

Lord, help us share resources because all comes from You
May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ

May the martyrdom of Paul Miki and companions bring the light of Christ
St. Paul Miki and Companions

St. Paul Miki and Companions
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.