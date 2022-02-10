X
Thailand

Thai establishment targets prestigious high school

Critics accuse Thammasat Secondary School in Bangkok of indoctrinating students against the monarchy

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: February 10, 2022 04:30 AM GMT
Thai establishment targets prestigious high school

Students tie white ribbons on the gate of Samsen school as they demand for less strict school rules, more tolerance and respect during a protest in Bangkok on October 2, 2020. (Photo: AFP / Mladen ANTONOV)

A high school associated with a prominent university in Bangkok has come under attack by pro-establishment media outlets that have accused the educational institution of indoctrinating students against the monarchy, which is a crime punishable with imprisonment.

Thammasat Secondary School, which is located on the campus of Thammasat University, a prominent educational institution, has been targeted by media outlets supportive of the military-allied government for allegedly deviating from the standard history curriculum, which prescribes loyalty to the monarchy as an august institution that upholds and represents Thai values.

At issue has been an invitation by the school to Thongchai Winichakul, a former student of Thammasat University who is a prominent historian and has been a vocal critic of the monarchy.

For decades many of Thammasat University’s students have been at the forefront of calls for democratic reforms in Thailand.

Last week Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in 2014, ordered state agencies to examine Thammasat Secondary School’s curriculum and teaching methods.

In response to the attacks on it, the school has released a statement, saying its aim is to emphasize “the development of its course [on history] and pedagogical innovation based on modern knowledge.”

It added that it was seeking to educate students according to diverse viewpoints.

The case is seen by pro-democracy activists as another instance of Thai authorities and their ideological allies seeking to suppress independent thinking in a country whose state-sponsored educational system has long been viewed by its critics as being rigid, repressive and ineffective.

“In Thai schools, students don’t learn real history. Instead, teachers try to brainwash them with [ahistorical teaching materials],” a young pro-democracy who recently graduated from a prestigious university told UCA News.

“But this approach does not work anymore because many students can use the Internet to learn the real facts,” the activist added.

For nearly two years student-led demonstrations have been erupting around Bangkok and elsewhere with protesters demanding democratic reforms and changes to what they see as outmoded teaching methods and curricula.

In a development that has shocked ardent royalists, the student protesters have broken a taboo by openly criticizing the monarchy and members of the royal family, which is a crime in Thailand that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison per count.

Thai authorities have sought to quell these protests by means of forceful crackdowns and by charging the student movement’s leaders and many of those who participated in rallies with various crimes, including sedition.

At least 170 protesters, including high school students, have been charged with royal defamation, many of them repeatedly. If convicted on all counts, these young activists could be sentenced to decades and, in some cases, to centuries in prison.

In addition, the Education Ministry has said it would revise school curricula to foster more respect among children and teenagers of the monarchy and its role in Thai society.

However, there has been pushback against such plans from many students.

One prominent activist group that calls itself Bad Student has especially been vocal in opposing what its members say is state-sponsored indoctrination, including mandatory uniforms and hairstyles.

“We don’t go to school so as to be in a boot camp,” a transgender high-school student who participated in a recent demonstration in Bangkok told a UCA News reporter.

“We go there to learn and have fun with our friends,” she said. 

 

