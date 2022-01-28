X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai court rejects lawsuit filed by family of murdered activist

Activists say ruling concerning death of ethnic Lahu teenager is yet another example of official impunity

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 28, 2022 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: January 28, 2022 05:27 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
3

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
8

Indonesian terrorists 'infiltrating Islamic schools'

Jan 26, 2022
9

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
10

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
Support UCA News
Thai court rejects lawsuit filed by family of murdered activist

Chaiyaphum Pasae campaigned for the rights of marginalized minority communities. (Photo: Prachatai)

Two army officers shot dead a teenage indigenous activist in 2017 and now an appeals court in Thailand has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the dead man’s family for compensation in what activists say is yet another example of official impunity.

Chaiyaphum Pasae, a 17-year-old Lahu activist in the northern province of Chiang Mai who had been campaigning for the rights of marginalized minority communities, was shot dead in March 2017 by army officers who stopped him at a checkpoint.

The officers later claimed the teenager had been smuggling a large quantity of amphetamine pills in his car and that they had shot him in self-defense because Chaiyaphum tried to throw a grenade at them.

Rights activists, however, accused the Thai military of engaging in extrajudicial murder.

An eyewitness reported seeing Chaiyaphum dragged out of the car, beaten and shot through the chest at point-blank range by a soldier.

The teenager died by a gunshot wound to the chest from an M16 assault rifle, according to forensic examination.

This is what justice looks like in Thailand. If you’re a powerless person, you will never get justice against a powerful institution like the military. It’s shameful

In a ruling in 2018, Chiang Mai Provincial Court failed to say whether the officers had acted lawfully or whether the 17-year-old’s death constituted extrajudicial killing.

Controversially, the court dismissed a request by his family’s legal representative to examine CCTV footage of the incident as evidence. The footage, which has never been released, remains unavailable. 

The army has said that the footage was damaged and so could not be produced, a statement disputed by activists and the lawyer of the late activist’s family. 

Amnesty International and other rights groups have repeatedly called on the government “to immediately order an independent, impartial and effective investigation into the killing, and to protect witnesses, community members and family members from intimidation or harassment.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In May 2019, Napoi Pasae, the late activist’s mother, filed a lawsuit in Chiang Mai seeking compensation for her son’s death from the military, but the Civil Court dismissed the case.

Napoi filed an appeal but the Appeals Court on Jan. 26 dismissed the cause, arguing that the officers had shot Chaiyaphum in self-defense.

Rights activists were angered by the decision.

“This is what justice looks like in Thailand. If you’re a powerless person, you will never get justice against a powerful institution like the military. It’s shameful,” a young democracy activist told UCA News, requesting anonymity as commenting on legal cases can incur contempt of court charges.

Many of the Lahu and other indigenous people are stateless, which means they often face discrimination

Rights activists have argued that Chaiyaphum was killed because of his activism.

The youngster was a prominent indigenous campaigner who advocated for the rights of the Lahu people, of whom 150,000 live in Thailand, primarily in the northern mountainous region where they work as subsistence farmers.

Many of the Lahu and other indigenous people are stateless, which means they often face discrimination.

Chaiyaphum was also an amateur filmmaker and musician whose work focused on the dispossession and marginalization of ethnic minority communities known as hill tribes.

Napoi said after the Appeals Court ruling to dismiss the case that she would not abandon the quest for justice for her son and would launch an appeal to the Supreme Court.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Philippine bishops' chief lashes out at fake election news
Philippine bishops' chief lashes out at fake election news
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Missionary Oblates serve ethnic groups in Vietnam
Missionary Oblates serve ethnic groups in Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Prayers for Myanmar on the coup anniversary
Jan 28, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
Korean Church ordains missionary priests to serve in Latin America
Jan 28, 2022
Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children
Jan 28, 2022
Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush
Jan 28, 2022
Sri Lankan farmers reject govt compensation, paddy price
Jan 28, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022
Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022

Features

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.