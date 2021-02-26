X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam

Environmental groups fail in bid to stop huge Pak Beng Dem project on Mekong River

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 26, 2021 09:15 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
2

Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame

Feb 24, 2021
3

Indian nun charged with trying to convert Hindu teacher

Feb 24, 2021
4

China's new measures on clergy ignore Vatican agreement

Feb 25, 2021
5

Singapore pastor apologizes for asking women to dress modestly

Feb 24, 2021
6

A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha

Feb 25, 2021
7

Cambodia deports Chinese media owner over 'fake' Covid news

Feb 25, 2021
8

Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying

Feb 23, 2021
9

Indonesia nabs policemen for selling guns to Papuan rebels

Feb 23, 2021
10

Malaysian bishops oppose deportation of Myanmar refugees

Feb 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam

A man sits in a fishing boat on the Mekong River in Nong Khai province in Thailand. Concern is mounting among environmentalists over plans by Laos to build more dams on the river. (Photo: AFP)

Environmental activists are concerned about the impact of a proposed Mekong River dam in Laos after a Thai court refused to hear an appeal over the case.

The huge Pak Beng Dam project is among 11 proposed mainstream dams that are part of Laos’ economic plan to become the “battery of Southeast Asia” through selling hydropower to neighboring countries.

With the Mekong River making up half of the 1,845-kilometer border between Laos and Thailand, Thai citizens have been opposing the plans.

The Pak Beng Dam project’s developer is the China Datang Overseas Investment Co, which started a consultation procedure in 2016.

In June 2017, the Rak Chiang Kong Conservation Group and the Thai Mekong People’s Networks from Eight Provinces, petitioned the Administrative Court to retract an environmental assessment used to support the decision by the Mekong River Commission (MRC) to allow the project to proceed.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The MRC is an inter-government agency that works with the governments of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam to manage the Mekong’s resources.

The groups claimed that the original community survey was flawed in terms of legal compliance and a lack of assessments on the transboundary environment, health and social impacts, Radio Free Asia reported.

After losing their case at a lower court, the groups appealed to the Central Administrative Court, which on Feb. 25 said it had no jurisdiction over the case.

“Thailand doesn’t have a law requiring transboundary impact assessment [and] no jurisdiction over projects inside of Laos PDR. The notification, prior consultation, agreement, concerns and suggestions on the Pak Beng hydroelectric dam to the MRC and Laos PDR were done on behalf of the government in line with international protocols. This case is not under the administrative court’s jurisdiction,” a judge said.

The court decision comes after Laos independently suspended the project in November to conduct comprehensive assessments on potential environmental and transboundary impacts.

Related News

Jirasak Inthayos, one of the petitioners, said the decision was worrying because it set a legal baseline that invalidates checks and balances.

“I’m disappointed with Thai agencies because they don’t have a role to oppose or stop anything and the document was used as a condition to build the dam,” Jirasak told BenarNews.

“The civil opinion survey was just a formality in which they did not really listen and respond to us. The Mekong situation is getting worse and worse. We want the project to stop … and careful study must be carried out.”

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Wait for new Manila archbishop 'will soon be over'
Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions
Papuan Catholic leaders call for peace amid tensions
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas

Latest News

Anger in Bangladesh after arrested writer dies in jail
Feb 26, 2021
Religious places can reopen in Vietnamese city
Feb 26, 2021
The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Catholics ask Indian state to scrap fishing project
Feb 26, 2021
Thai court rejects appeal over Lao dam
Feb 26, 2021
Families in Indonesian rock-throwing case seek protection
Feb 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The long road to justice for Timor-Leste's sex abuse victims
Feb 26, 2021
Pray for Pakistani Christians during Lent
Feb 25, 2021
A tragic tale of two girls in the land of Buddha
Feb 25, 2021
ASEAN must stand with Myanmar people's quest for democracy
Feb 24, 2021
Hong Kong and Myanmar: two coups and tyrants without shame
Feb 24, 2021

Features

The tragedy of tribal women in Pakistan
Feb 26, 2021
Vietnam parishes restore infrastructure in disaster-hit areas
Feb 26, 2021
More questions than answers over Sri Lanka terror attack report
Feb 25, 2021
Blackboard jungle: The plight of Indonesia's honorary teachers
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Going to church on the French Riviera despite the lockdown

Going to church on the French Riviera, despite the lockdown
Nigerias bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Nigeria’s bishops say country is on the brink of collapse

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq

Will the pope visit the Yazidis when he goes to Iraq?
To interpret the mystery of life correctly

To interpret the mystery of life correctly
Armenia in double spotlight

Armenia in double spotlight

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 26 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive

Lord, grant us the grace to be able to forgive
Lord, give us a leader like Moses

Lord, give us a leader like Moses
Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day

Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.