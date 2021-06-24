Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties

Catholic and Buddhist leaders in northern Thailand have been engaging in dialogue seeking to strengthen unity and harmony among followers of both faiths for the common good.

Interfaith dialogue is an integral part of the Catholic Church’s pastoral plan, said Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of Tharae and Nonseng Archdiocese that covers the four northern provinces of Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon.

Dialogue with Buddhists is vital for Christians in a nation shaped by the strong cultural and religious legacies of Buddhism, he said.

Archbishop Chaiseri made the observations after recently meeting with Sutham Suthammo, a prominent Buddhist monk and abbot of the Forest Monastery in Kesetsrikhun in Nong Phai.

"The Church wants to promote and strengthen relations with the representatives of the local Buddhist community," Archbishop Chaiseri told the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

"A stronger collaboration with the Buddhist community can help us work together for the common good, peace, harmony and development."

Buddhists make up about 95 percent of Thailand’s more than 69 million people. Christians are a small minority accounting for about 1 percent

The prelate noted that there is no tension between Catholics and Buddhists in Thailand as Thai society is generally open and tolerant, and it is essential to deepen the collaboration between the faith communities.

Buddhist abbot Sutham has said that the Buddhist community aims to carry out some development projects jointly with other faiths to help people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such collaboration and mutual understanding should continue to help people during their difficult times, the monk said.

Christians in Thailand are known for their interdenominational and interfaith activities and dialogue programs. They also provide high-quality education and health care to the poor.

European and American missionaries are credited with introducing the printing press and a Western medical system to the country.

Prominent Christian medical facilities include St. Louis Hospital, Bangkok Mission Hospital, Camillian Hospital and Bangkok Christian Hospital.

Thailand has about 379,000 Catholics in 436 parishes of 11 dioceses including two archdioceses.