X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties

Archbishop Chaiseri says dialogue with Buddhists is vital for Christians in a nation shaped by Buddhism

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: June 24, 2021 03:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2021 04:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
5

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
6

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
7

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media

Jun 23, 2021
10

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties

Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of Tharae and Nonseng Archdiocese. (Photo: Uthai Kumkong/Facebook)

Catholic and Buddhist leaders in northern Thailand have been engaging in dialogue seeking to strengthen unity and harmony among followers of both faiths for the common good.

Interfaith dialogue is an integral part of the Catholic Church’s pastoral plan, said Archbishop Anthony Weradet Chaiseri of Tharae and Nonseng Archdiocese that covers the four northern provinces of Kalasin, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom and Sakon Nakhon.

Dialogue with Buddhists is vital for Christians in a nation shaped by the strong cultural and religious legacies of Buddhism, he said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Archbishop Chaiseri made the observations after recently meeting with Sutham Suthammo, a prominent Buddhist monk and abbot of the Forest Monastery in Kesetsrikhun in Nong Phai.

"The Church wants to promote and strengthen relations with the representatives of the local Buddhist community," Archbishop Chaiseri told the Vatican’s Fides news agency.

"A stronger collaboration with the Buddhist community can help us work together for the common good, peace, harmony and development." 

Buddhists make up about 95 percent of Thailand’s more than 69 million people. Christians are a small minority accounting for about 1 percent

The prelate noted that there is no tension between Catholics and Buddhists in Thailand as Thai society is generally open and tolerant, and it is essential to deepen the collaboration between the faith communities.

Buddhist abbot Sutham has said that the Buddhist community aims to carry out some development projects jointly with other faiths to help people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such collaboration and mutual understanding should continue to help people during their difficult times, the monk said.

Buddhists make up about 95 percent of Thailand’s more than 69 million people. Christians are a small minority accounting for about 1 percent.

Related News

Christians in Thailand are known for their interdenominational and interfaith activities and dialogue programs. They also provide high-quality education and health care to the poor.

European and American missionaries are credited with introducing the printing press and a Western medical system to the country.

Prominent Christian medical facilities include St. Louis Hospital, Bangkok Mission Hospital, Camillian Hospital and Bangkok Christian Hospital.

Thailand has about 379,000 Catholics in 436 parishes of 11 dioceses including two archdioceses.

Also Read

Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
West urges Cambodia to rethink Mother Nature arrests
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino dies at 61
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Thai hospitals run out of beds for Covid-19 victims
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Indonesian Church demands justice for underage 'sex slaves'
Jun 24, 2021
Filipinos remember Aquino as corruption-fighting president
Jun 24, 2021
Pakistani PM condemned for misogynous remarks
Jun 24, 2021
Cardinal Advincula is installed as Manila's new archbishop
Jun 24, 2021
Korean archdiocese plans contest to revitalize church music
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Troop withdrawal will return Afghanistan to the Taliban
Jun 24, 2021
Japanese reject the Olympics and inoculation
Jun 24, 2021
Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021

Features

Despite Covid lockdown, Sri Lankan Buddhists celebrate Poson Poya
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic bishops in England Wales set up new panel to curb abuse

Catholic bishops in England, Wales set up new panel to curb abuse
Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls

Mexican Catholic bishops call for peace after polls
Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign

Bishops in Southern Africa protest exclusion of refugees from vaccination campaign
Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States

Religious sisters stepping up to help new immigrants to the United States
Part II Synods without true synodality

Part II: Synods without true synodality?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will

We have to bow down before God and humbly surrender ourselves to His will
Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper

Lord Jesus, you were ready to touch the leper
Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day

Saint William of Montevergine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.