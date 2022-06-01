News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai Catholic youth discuss clerical sexual abuse

Zoom conference had participants from Singapore and the Philippines besides Thailand

A priest waits for devotees at a confession area in the Holy Redeemer Church compound in Bangkok on May 9, 2021

A priest waits for devotees at a confession area in the Holy Redeemer Church compound in Bangkok on May 9, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Tanya Leekamnerdthai, Bangkok

By Tanya Leekamnerdthai, Bangkok

Published: June 01, 2022 06:07 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2022 10:39 AM GMT

An online event to inform and raise awareness about protecting minors and vulnerable people from sexual abuse was organized by MAGIS Thailand, a Catholic youth group committed to applying Ignatian spirituality in their daily lives.

Angela Rinaldi, a lecturer at the Institute of Anthropology: Interdisciplinary Studies on Human Dignity and Care (IADC), previously the Center for Child Protection (CCP), at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, was invited to be the keynote speaker at the May 27 event.

The focus was the sexual abuse and abuse of power within the Catholic Church, with several participants from Singapore and the Philippines joining their counterparts from Thailand during the Zoom conference.

Kittiya Wu, a programmer in her thirties from Bangkok, said: “We bear the same cross. Therefore, we must care for and help restore the Church’s credibility among Catholics as well as non-believers.”

Natthanon Nakro, a 25-year-old college student from Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok, felt a need to fill the knowledge gap on the critical issue.

“From the laity’s perspective, it [sexual abuse in the Church] is mysterious. Normally, we focus on the liturgy. The parish does not bring this issue to the table. So, we must stay curious,” he said.

“What I like is that this talk acts as an open space where everyone could discuss and speak their mind"

An independent scholar, who preferred to stay anonymous, pointed out: “As I recall, I have never seen a discussion about this topic [sexual abuse] to inform and raise public awareness.”

Participants appreciated Rinaldi’s elaboration of what the Church’s obligations are and what it is doing regarding the conduct of preliminary investigations according to its procedures.

“What I like is that this talk acts as an open space where everyone could discuss and speak their mind,” Natthanon said.

In Thailand, discussion of sexual matters in public is considered taboo. The data and details of abuse cases committed by church members in the Southeast Asian country remain unknown, though their existence is acknowledged.

Thai society treats ordained men as superior to laypersons, which leads to the embedding of clericalist attitudes and contributes to abuses. It is believed that laypeople should not be involved in the problems related to monks and nuns as they know very little.

The online conference considered all these factors and the challenges posed by them in safeguarding and protecting children and other vulnerable people.

Cultural factors also need to be considered while combating abuses, which is an ongoing process that requires all church members to be involved, it was concluded.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest found hanged in southern India Catholic priest found hanged in southern India
Vietnam Cursillistas live out spirit of synodality Vietnam Cursillistas live out spirit of synodality
Asian Catholics: Mercenaries and missionaries? Asian Catholics: Mercenaries and missionaries?
Philippine bishop condemns bomb blasts in Basilan Philippine bishop condemns bomb blasts in Basilan
Calls grow for canonization of first Korean cardinal Calls grow for canonization of first Korean cardinal
Indonesian Christians want army protection from extremists Indonesian Christians want army protection from extremists
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Dont invite the theologians

"Don’t invite the theologians"

Is Tom Reese right about what ails the Church?

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.