X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai Buddhist monk nabbed for selling drugs to teens

Police search of monastic quarters turns up cache of methamphetamine pills

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: January 19, 2022 06:09 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2022 06:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases

Jan 17, 2022
2

Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics

Jan 17, 2022
3

Philippine bishop rebukes Marcos supporters

Jan 17, 2022
4

Concern over nun's safety after Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Jan 17, 2022
5

Cambodian court drops charges against CNRP activists

Jan 18, 2022
6

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Jan 17, 2022
7

Thai arrested over trafficking Rohingya refugees

Jan 17, 2022
8

India's Eastern Church stands firm on uniform Mass

Jan 17, 2022
9

Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria

Jan 18, 2022
10

Mother Teresa nuns seek protection from arrest in India

Jan 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Thai Buddhist monk nabbed for selling drugs to teens

Thai Buddhist monks collect free food donated by people before blessing them. (Photo: YouTube)

A Buddhist monk has been arrested on charges of using and selling methamphetamine pills in a village in the northeastern Thai province of Chaiyaphum.

The 40-year-old monk identified as Phra Suthorn, who lived at a local monastery, had been selling meth pills known in Thailand as ya ba, or “crazy medicine,” to teenagers in the village, according to police.

Law enforcement authorities decided to investigate the monk following several complaints by locals about his activities earlier this week.

Phra Suthorn denied the charges but a subsequent search of his living quarters revealed a plastic packet with 36 meth pills stored under his bed.

The monk then confessed, telling investigators that he had been both selling the drugs and using them himself, police said.

He has since been defrocked and is now facing several charges including the possession of illegal narcotics with intent to sell them.

I know for a fact this is not an isolated incident. There are many more monks like that all over the country

Buddhist monks are widely revered in Thailand, yet scandals involving men of the cloth are common, including the use and sale of narcotics by some monks.

Last November, the abbot of a Buddhist temple in Chumphon, a southern province, was arrested and charged with the possession of illicit substances after he was found by police to have stored methamphetamine pills in his living quarters along with paraphernalia for drug use.

In that case too, the discovery came after complaints by locals about drug use among monks at the temple.

Three other monks at the monastery in a rural area were also found to have been using narcotics, which is against the tenets of Buddhism and is forbidden for monastics.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“I know for a fact this is not an isolated incident. There are many more monks like that all over the country,” a Thai commenter noted.

“They [police] should go to every temple and check them all. Many convicts end up in temples after their release and many children brought up in these temples end up becoming convicts. My brother-in-law is one of them.” 

A senior Buddhist monk was arrested in December 2020 after he was found to be involved in drug trafficking.

The clergyman, who was from the northern province of Chiang Rai, was apprehended after police discovered 4.8 million methamphetamine pills in a minivan used by the monk and his accomplices during a search of the vehicle.

I used to think that monks were to be respected. I have changed my mind

The illicit drugs, which were meant for sale, had been packed into cardboard boxes and police also found a handgun with 14 bullets.

The monk’s role in assisting drug traffickers was to sit in the van as the narcotics were delivered from one area of Thailand to another so that his presence in the vehicle would deflect attention from its contents at police checkpoints.

These and other scandals involving monks have eroded respect for Buddhist clergymen at least among some residents of the country, based on comments posted online.

“I used to think that monks were to be respected. I have changed my mind,” one commenter noted.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Jan 19, 2022
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Jan 19, 2022
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Jan 19, 2022
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Jan 19, 2022
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Jan 19, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022
Religious volunteers love patients as much as they can
Jan 17, 2022
Letter from Rome: Can Pope Francis ever reform Roman Curia?
Jan 17, 2022
Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases
Jan 17, 2022
Indian bishop wins pyrrhic victory in rape case
Jan 15, 2022

Features

Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
Jesuits open hearts to help Korean youth overcome stress
Jan 18, 2022
Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics
Jan 17, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope gives Caritas cash to help migrants stuck at PolandBelarus border

Pope gives Caritas cash to help migrants stuck at Poland-Belarus border
Bishop reprimands protagonists for drugrelated violence in Colombia

Bishop reprimands “protagonists” for drug-related violence in Colombia
The Christ Life and Synodality

The Christ Life and Synodality
An uncertain future for neoTridentine religious communities

An uncertain future for neo-Tridentine religious communities
Middle Eastern Christians overjoyed with Christian Unity theme recalling the Magi

Middle Eastern Christians overjoyed with Christian Unity theme recalling the Magi
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.