X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Abbot's belief that suicide would lead to enlightenment is rejected by Buddhist authorities

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 19, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 20, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery

Apr 17, 2021
3

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
4

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
5

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
6

Indian Catholic war hero's widow dies at 91

Apr 18, 2021
7

Vietnamese missionary's labor of love

Apr 19, 2021
8

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
9

60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish

Apr 19, 2021
10

South Korea's military bishop sets out his goals

Apr 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Thai Buddhist monks collect free food donated by people before blessing them. (Photo: YouTube)

A Thai Buddhist monk who beheaded himself to offer his life as a sacrifice to the Buddha was mistaken in his interpretation of religious teachings, according to Buddhist authorities.

Dhammakorn Wangphrecha, 68, a senior monk who was abbot of Wat Phuhingong monastery in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, beheaded himself with a homemade guillotine in a macabre religious rite early on April 15.

The monk believed that by sacrificing his life as an offering to the Buddha he would be reincarnated as a higher spiritual being or reach enlightenment, the goal of all Buddhists, based on a suicide note he had written.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Dhammakorn, who wrote that he had been planning the act for five years, executed it beside a plaster statue of Indra that shows the Hindu deity holding his severed head in an outstretched palm, according to an ancient Indian myth.

“His wish was to offer his head and his soul so that the Lord Buddha could help him reincarnate as a higher spiritual being in the next life,” Booncherd Boonrod, a relative of the late monk, told a Thai news outlet.

In his suicide note, the monk wrote that “chopping his head off was his way of paying homage to Buddha,” Booncherd added.

Buddhism discourages suicide for any reason, seeing it as an undesirable act resulting in negative karma

The abbot had reportedly been teaching his followers in the rural community that by giving one’s life to the Buddha a person would be ensured of a more propitious rebirth in the next life.

Before his cremation in a forest, Dhammakorn’s body was laid inside a coffin, but his head was placed in a jar so that his followers and relatives could pay their respects to it.

Buddhism discourages suicide for any reason, seeing it as an undesirable act resulting in negative karma.

Thai Buddhists routinely free captive birds, fish and other animals to make merit and earn some positive karma by “saving” the lives of these animals.

Related News

However, committing suicide for religious reasons does not qualify as making merit, according to several prominent Buddhist monks who have spoken out against Dhammakorn’s act.

“There is no teaching in which the Buddha tells you to cut your head off as an offering,” Phramaha Paiwan Warawanno, a monk in Bangkok who has a large social media following, said in a post on Facebook.

“What the Buddha wants is for people to follow his teachings and have a better life. He does not want anyone to give up their life or head for him.”

We have to prevent such unpleasant situations from happening again

However, some Thais have come to the monk’s defense, arguing that self-mutilation has been a traditional religious way of seeking and attaining a higher state of mental and spiritual “knowing.”

There are concerns that a cult following of Dhammakorn might arise among Thais who continue to have faith in black magic and other questionable practices even though normative Buddhism frowns on such beliefs.

“Temple executives and abbots should review their practices and look after other monks in their temples. This incident is possible evidence of neglecting to do so,” said Sipbowon Kaeo-ngam, spokesperson for the National Office of Buddhism.

“We have to prevent such unpleasant situations from happening again.”

Also Read

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest
Vietnamese Catholics mourn revered priest
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down

Support Us

Latest News

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Migrant exodus reappears in Indian capital as lockdown starts
Apr 20, 2021
Timor-Leste prelate calls on people to get Covid vaccine
Apr 20, 2021
Call to drop cases against workers in deadly Bangladesh protest
Apr 20, 2021
Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Cardinal Ouellet throws his hat into the ring
Apr 18, 2021
Thailand's road toll comes at too high a price
Apr 17, 2021
Hong Kong's freedom fighters pay the price of bravery
Apr 17, 2021

Features

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
60 years of faith and prosperity in Singapore's Jesuit parish
Apr 19, 2021
The island where the West met Japan
Apr 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch

Pandemic forces Assyrian Church of East to postpone election of new patriarch
Myanmar Another Syria in the making

Myanmar: Another Syria in the making
Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves

Diocesan pilgrimage offices forced to reinvent themselves
Priestsoccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europes new Super League

Priest-soccer referee blasts greedy owners over Europe’s new Super League
Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benins largest city

Young Catholics and Protestants join forces to clean up Benin’s largest city
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, sustain and nourish me

Lord, sustain and nourish me
May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India

May reason enlighten, Lord, every faith in India
Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day

Saint Anselm | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.