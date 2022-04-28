Thailand

Thai authorities hassle sister of missing activist

Sitanun Satsaksit, whose brother disappeared in June 2020, was recently placed on a special police 'red level' watch list

Pro-democracy supporters and Sitanun Satsaksit (left), sister of Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, commemorate the first anniversary of his enforced disappearance with a candlelight vigil in Bangkok on June 4, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Published: April 28, 2022 04:44 AM GMT Updated: April 28, 2022 04:49 AM GMT

Thai authorities are continuing their legal campaign against the sister of a missing pro-democracy activist by denying her basic rights and harassing her, democracy advocates say.

Sitanun Satsaksit, the sister of Wanchalearm Satsaksit, who was abducted in Cambodia in June 2020 and has not been seen since, has just been included on a special police “red level” watch list, according to the Cross-Cultural Foundation.

The Thai woman has led a vocal campaign against state-sponsored enforced disappearances in a bid to find out what happened to her brother.

Last year she was charged with violating an emergency decree, which prohibits large gatherings, by speaking about her brother’s disappearance at a protest in September 2021.

Sitanun was soon charged with violating the decree a second time after she and other rights activists submitted a petition requesting representatives of the United Nations in Bangkok to investigate human rights violations in Thailand, including enforced disappearances.

The Cross-Cultural Foundation, a group advocating for human rights in Thailand, has decried the harassment of the young woman, saying authorities have violated her rights by placing her on a police watch list over her activism.

Thai authorities, it added, must "stop the harassment [of Sitanun] over her demands for justice for her younger brother and her participation in public activities"

“It is believed that [details of the activist] have been sent to government security agencies and police stations in different areas in order to spy on her or intimidate her,” the NGO has said in a post on Facebook.

Thai authorities, it added, must “stop the harassment [of Sitanun] over her demands for justice for her younger brother and her participation in public activities.”

Her brother Wanchalearm was abducted by unknown assailants on June 4, 2020, from outside an apartment building in Phnom Penh where he had fled into self-imposed exile following a military coup in Thailand in 2014.

The democracy activist was on the phone with her sister when he was taken by force by several men, but Cambodian authorities’ investigation into his abduction and whereabouts has yielded no results.

Thai rights advocates, including Sitanun, have accused authorities in Phnom Penh and Bangkok of colluding in the case.

Rights groups have been calling on Cambodian authorities to expedite their investigations but so far to no avail.

“This negligent investigation is at a standstill. The past year has been marked by foot-dragging, finger-pointing and the absence of any credible effort to examine what really happened to Wanchalearm. This so-called investigation is an insult to Wanchalearm and his family and must be reinvigorated,” Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director, said on the first anniversary of the Thai activist’s disappearance last year.

“The persistent failure of the Cambodian authorities to properly investigate Wanchalearm’s enforced disappearance is in clear violation of Cambodia’s international human rights obligations.”

Since that statement was made, however, no meaningful progress has been made in the investigation.

Latest News