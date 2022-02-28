Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Thai MP Rangsiman Rome (left) flashes the three-fingered Hunger Games salute alongside protesters taking part in a demonstration calling for the creation of a new constitution in Bangkok on March 13, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

A senior policeman who earlier sought asylum in Australia was forced to leave Thailand because of credible threats on his life over his investigation into the deaths of Rohingya refugees, it has been claimed by a Thai lawmaker.

In a parliamentary debate last week, Rangsiman Rome, an MP of the progressive Move Forward Party, said he had concrete evidence that Paween Pongsirin, a police major general, had fled Thailand because he was facing threats and pressure from his superiors owing to his investigation into the deaths of more than 30 Rohingya refugees whose bodies were found in unmarked mass graves in a jungle in a southern Thai province in 2015.

“The true reason that this government does not support people like Paween in their work is because in fact the big human traffickers are still around,” Rangsiman said. “They are in the Government House, in the ministries, or maybe even in this parliament right now.”

Rangsiman presented the statement Paween had made to Australian authorities in seeking asylum in which the policeman said his life was in danger in Thailand because of threats from “politicians and high-ranking members of the military and police who are unhappy.”

Before his application for asylum in Australia, where he now lives, Paween had been investigating what happened to the Rohingya refugees who died that year in a forest in Songkhla province, near Malaysia.

Some of the survivors told investigators that a large group of Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar had paid Thai human traffickers up to 70,000 baht (US$2,140) per head to be taken to Malaysia by boat.

Instead, however, the traffickers held them in a camp to demand ransom from their relatives. Some survivors said many of the captives had been beaten, raped and murdered.

Paween was appointed to lead an investigation into the claims but soon afterwards traveled to Australia where he sought asylum.

He said senior police officers had actively sought to undermine his investigation because several police and army officers had been implicated in crimes against Rohingya refugees.

He also received threats with people telling him that senior army and police officers were displeased with his investigation, which he was forced to discontinue in September 2015. He resigned shortly afterwards and fled Thailand.

It has long been assumed by rights groups and others that certain senior police and army officers are involved in human trafficking, drug smuggling and other crimes in Thailand where trafficking remains endemic, according to observers.

Last year the United States downgraded Thailand from a Tier 2 to a Tier 2 Watchlist country in its global report on human trafficking, citing the Southeast Asian nation’s inadequate efforts to combat people smuggling, human trafficking and the use of force labor targeting migrant workers.

“The [Thai] government did not demonstrate overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period, even considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity," the US Department of State said in its report.