X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Student Parit Chiwarak could face hundreds of years in prison after being charged with 20 counts of lese majeste

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: June 21, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
2

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Jun 18, 2021
5

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
7

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
8

New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service

Jun 17, 2021
9

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia

Jun 17, 2021
10

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Jun 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Pro-democracy activist Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak makes the three-finger salute as he is released from Bangkok Remand Prison on May 11 after he was granted bail amid deteriorating health following a hunger strike that lasted more than 50 days. (Photo: AFP)

A prominent Thai student activist has been slapped with yet more charges of royal defamation, bringing the total of lese majeste charges filed against him to 20 in what rights activists describe as a travesty.

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, a 22-year-old political science student at Thammasat University, had the latest charges filed against him last week over comments he made on Facebook last year which were deemed insulting to Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn.

In Thailand, royal defamation is a crime under Article 112 of the Criminal Code and is punishable by up to 15 years in prison per charge, which means that Parit could potentially be sentenced to hundreds of years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In recent months Parit and numerous other members of a student-led pro-democracy movement have been charged with various crimes including lese majeste  and sedition.

Rights activists say that by throwing the book at outspoken young Thais, the military-allied government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in 2014, has been pulling out all the stops to penalize dissenters.

“The conservative establishment continues to use their old playbook, [which is to] criminalize opinions that they see as threatening to their rule,” a Catholic student activist who declined to be named told UCA News.

We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country

“In this country murderers often get only a few years in prison, but you can be locked up for decades if you criticize [the monarchy].”

Thailand’s royal family has long been portrayed officially as sacrosanct and all Thais are expected to treat the royals with reverence.

However, student demonstrators who have been clamoring for political reforms for over a year broke a taboo by openly criticizing members of the royal family in what has come as a shock to many older Thais who have been accustomed to speaking of the royals only with the utmost respect.

Parit has especially been an outspoken critic of the country’s royals and was detained in February without bail while awaiting his trial on charges of royal defamation, sedition and other alleged crimes.

Related News

He was later released on bail after he had gone on a long hunger strike in prison, but Thai authorities have since filed further charges against him.

In all, more than 80 Thais, including several minors still in high school, are facing lese majeste charges, which has alarmed foreign rights activists.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country,” United Nations-affiliated human rights experts said in a statement.

“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.   

“We call on the authorities to revise and repeal the lese majeste laws, to drop charges against all those who are currently facing criminal prosecution and release those who have been imprisoned under [this law] for the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.” 

Student activists themselves have been calling for Article 112 of the Criminal Code to be repealed, arguing that it was an inherently unjust law that only served to stifle dissent.

However, even calling for the law to be abolished can result in a charge of royal defamation in Thailand.

Also Read

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Indonesian Catholics mourn death of Dutch-born nun
Indonesian Catholics mourn death of Dutch-born nun
Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring
Manila's new archbishop receives red hat and ring
Pope in aid plea for Myanmar's hungry displaced people
Pope in aid plea for Myanmar's hungry displaced people
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism
Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood
Jun 21, 2021
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Jun 21, 2021
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland
Jun 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Jun 21, 2021
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Yes the Vatican is in Italy

"Yes, the Vatican is in Italy!"
Identifying Catholics and weaponizing mysteries

Identifying "Catholics" and weaponizing mysteries
An architect of peace

An architect of peace
Schuman recognized for his faith not his political ideas

“Schuman recognized for his faith, not his political ideas”
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to have faith and trust

Lord, help me to have faith and trust
We pray for the health workers of the world today

We pray for the health workers of the world today
St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day

St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.