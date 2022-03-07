X
Thailand

Thai activist faces two-year sentence for royal defamation

Advocates say conviction could be a harbinger of many more prison sentences being handed out soon

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: March 07, 2022 05:06 AM GMT

Updated: March 07, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

Any criticism of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn can bring a long jail sentence. (Photo: AFP)

A Thai democracy activist has been sentenced to two years in prison for placing a sticker on a portrait of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a pro-democracy rally in September 2020.

Narin Kulpongsathorn, 31, was found by a criminal court on March 4 of having violated the draconian royal defamation law, which prescribes a sentence of up to 15 years in prison per count for insulting Thailand’s royals or its monarchy as an institution.

Narin was accused by police of having placed a sticker with the logo of a Thai satirical Facebook page on a portrait of the king during a rally outside the Supreme Court in 2020. 

He denied the charge but was convicted by a court in Bangkok of royal defamation, according to Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Narin has launched an appeal against the sentence, yet his conviction could be an indicator of many more prison sentences being handed out soon as more than 170 predominantly young Thais, including a number of minors, have been charged with violating the royal defamation law, according to the rights group.

“This could be an example of prosecuting the other 112 cases going forward,” said Kittisak Kongthong, an attorney working for the rights group, which provides legal aid to people charged with royal defamation.

We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country

Several leaders of the youth-led pro-democracy movement have been charged multiple times, which means they could be sentenced to several decades in prison.

Parit Chiwarak, a 24-year-old university student, has been charged as many as 23 times for making various statements during pro-democracy rallies calling for political reform including reform of the monarchy.

Narin himself is facing two other charges of royal defamation, also known as lese majeste, his legal representative said.

Early last year a 60-year old woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison for violating the law 29 times by sharing and posting content on her Facebook page critical of the monarchy.

Prominent international rights advocates, including experts affiliated with the United Nations, have been calling on Thailand’s military-allied government to stop prosecuting citizens over their views about the monarchy, saying the legal actions against them violated their freedoms of speech and conscience.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that lese majeste laws have no place in a democratic country,” UN-affiliated rights experts said in a statement last year.

“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.” 

Thailand’s government has shrugged off such calls, with its representatives arguing that protecting the monarchy from criticisms is a matter of national security.

During their rallies pro-democracy activists have been demanding that the draconian lese majeste law, codified as Article 112 of the Criminal Code, be scrapped.

In Thailand even calling for the royal defamation law to be discontinued can be deemed to be in violation of it.

