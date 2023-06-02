News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Texas bishop dismisses nun alleging sexual sin

The religious superior from the Carmelite order will be appealing the 'immoral and unjust decision'

Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth

Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth. (Photo: Lifesitenews)

Maria Wiering, OSV News

By Maria Wiering, OSV News

Published: June 02, 2023 05:11 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has dismissed a religious superior from the Carmelite order after finding her guilty of violating the Sixth Commandment and her vow of chastity, which she denies.

The diocese's June 1 decree announcing the nun's dismissal said Bishop Olson was acting as "Pontifical Commissary of the Monastery in Arlington," authority granted him May 31 by the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, a department of the Holy See. The dicastery's decree was published May 31 on the Diocese of Fort Worth website. It said Bishop Olson assumed the commissary role upon the decree's communication.

The diocese's decree stated that following a monthlong investigation, the bishop found Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach of Jesus Crucified, a longtime member of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, "guilty of having violated the sixth commandment of the Decalogue and her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth." She has 30 days to appeal the decision to the dicastery, according to the diocese's decree.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Matthew Bobo, a civil attorney representing Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes and her community, called the dismissal "absolutely unjust and unconscionable in the light of moral, canonical and natural law."

"Mother Superior will be appealing this immoral and unjust decision that is not subject to canonical action. In addition, the civil lawsuit will continue full speed ahead," he told OSV News in a June 1 statement, which also requested prayers for the sister.

A May 16 statement issued from the Diocese of Fort Worth said that Bishop Olson received a report in April regarding alleged misconduct of Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes with a priest and initiated an investigation April 24, to which she responded by initiating civil litigation. It also said that the priest's superiors have been notified. Bobo told OSV News that the reverend mother denies having admitted to violating her vow of chastity, which falls under the Sixth Commandment, "You shall not commit adultery."

Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes sued the bishop and the Diocese of Fort Worth May 3 after Bishop Olson launched an investigation into allegations against her. Along with subprioress Sister Francis Therese Sharp and their cloistered religious community at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas, she filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County district court accusing Bishop Olson of overstepping his ecclesiastical authority by initiating the investigation and seizing the sisters' electronic communication devices.

In a May 10 affidavit, Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes stated that the monastery was an "institution of pontifical right" that depends "immediately and exclusively on the Pope regarding matters of internal governance and discipline."

"We are and have never been under the control of the Bishop of the local Diocese: we answer directly to the Pope," she said.

However, the May 31 decree from the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life states that Bishop Olson has "full governing powers" over the community, as well as "the faculty to appoint, if necessary, the nuns to assume the roles of overseer of the community members, legal representative, treasurer, etc." The decree states that the dicastery made its declaration "after careful consideration of the particular situation" regarding the nuns in Arlington, whose monastery is in the Fort Worth diocese.

The dicastery also "sanates all the administrative and legal acts already performed by the same bishops," the decree posted on the website says. "Sanation" is a canonical term meaning that such acts have been made valid retroactively.

The decree, however, names "The Monastery of Saint Joseph of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns at Arlington," not the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity.

In a statement provided to OSV News May 31, Bobo said the decree "is restricted to merely the governing function of the Catholic Church and has no authority whatsoever over the law in the State of Texas, nor regarding the civil lawsuit filed by the sisters of the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity."

Going further, Bobo's statement called into question the validity of the decree, noting that there were "very disturbing discrepancies about the letter the Fort Worth Diocese has posted."

In particular, he stated, "the case number and the year in the top left-hand corner are neither correct nor associated with this case"; "the monastery referenced in the letter, The Monastery of 'Saint Joseph' of the Discalced Carmelite Nuns at Arlington, is not the sisters' monastery"; and "the sister's canon lawyer has not received this decree, which is required by canon law."

These three "grave errors," Bobo said, "raise the issue of the validity of this decree."

When asked about the discrepancy between the monastery's names, Pat Svacina, diocesan spokesman for Fort Worth, told OSV News May 31 that the diocese did not know why the dicastery's decree used a different name, but he added that the monastery was "originally named St. Joseph."


He said that the diocese received the dicastery's decree via email. He did not respond to questions about Bobo contesting the decree's validity.

Asked whether Most Holy Trinity had ever been known as St. Joseph, Bobo's spokesperson told OSV News June 1 that "from the best of the nuns' recollection, the monastery was never called anything St. Joseph that was in the decree."

In a statement accompanying the dicastery's decree, the diocese said that with this decree, the Holy See "recognized and acknowledged that Bishop Olson has been, and continues to be, entrusted with full governing responsibility for the monastery." The statement said the May 31 decree was in response to the challenge to Bishop Olson’s authority to conduct an investigation.

Sister Sharon Euart, a canon lawyer and executive director of the Resource Center for Religious Institutes in Silver Spring, Maryland, said that the appointment of a commissary for a religious community occurs when the community is no longer able to provide for its canonical governance, or when there is a situation in the community that requires an intervention from a higher authority, such as the Holy See.

As commissary, the bishop is effectively the overseer of the community and can appoint sisters to different roles, and can come and go from the monastery as he wishes, said Sister Euart, a Religious Sister of Mercy who holds a doctorate in canon law.

"In appointing (Bishop Olson), a question one might raise is, what information did the dicastery have, and who gave it to them? Were the sisters involved?" she told OSV News June 1.

Bobo's spokesperson said June 1 that the nuns have had "no independent communications on this or related issues" with the dicastery.

The religious community has obtained representation for the canonical process, Bobo said.

While Bishop Olson had suspended daily Mass and regular confession at the monastery after April 26, the diocese announced June 1 that both would be reinstated, but that it would "remain closed to the participation of the lay faithful for the time being."

"The only Mass intention will be for the restoration of peace and good order of the Monastery," the statement said. "Please pray for the sisters of the Monastery and for Bishop Olson."

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Belthangady

Diocese of Belthangady

Belthangady diocese was created on April 24, 1999, from the archdiocese of Tellicherry to provide pastoral care for

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The Roman Catholic Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi or Shasi / Shasien(sis) (Latin adjective) was established

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.