Cambodia

Tensions rise in Cambodia ahead of commune elections

Activists remember the killing of environmentalist Chut Vuthy and call for a fresh investigation

Relatives of jailed opposition members protest in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 17 as the court sentenced opposition figures over an alleged plot to topple strongman ruler Hun Sen. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Published: April 28, 2022 09:20 AM GMT

The head of a recently formed political party has been detained while former leaders of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) have appealed for leniency following their convictions for attempting to oust the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Ly Sokha, investigating judge of Phnom Penh Municipal Court, detained Siam Phluk, founder of the National Heart Party (NHP), following his arrest for allegedly forging documents required to contest the June 5 commune elections.

In March, the NHP was delisted from the list parties contesting the election amid complaints from many of the 16 political outfits that will battle it out with the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) for control of 1,652 communes.

Candidates from the Candlelight Party — formed from the remnants of the CNRP — have alleged bribes were offered ahead of their nominees being disqualified from contesting three communes while others say they were forced by CPP officials to file complaints against their own party.

Others have been barred from contesting the poll after the National Election Committee claimed that those candidates could neither read nor write Khmer, but those claims have been disputed and include 150 candidates from the Candlelight Party.

The latest political maneuverings came as former CNRP official Kong Sam An appealed a seven-year sentence jail for plotting to overthrow the government following an unsuccessful attempt by exiled CNRP leader Sam Rainsy to return in late 2019.

“I was just exercising my freedom and my rights of expression guaranteed by the constitution when I participated in these social events. It was not incitement"

“I am old and living with many diseases in prison,” the former high school professor said. “I ask the Supreme Court to drop my charges and release me from the prison so that my chronic diseases can be treated and I can be with my family.”

He has denied any involvement with former CNRP officials and alleged attempts to oust the government, saying he had only met with former supporters for dinner parties and a “clean hands campaign.”

“I was just exercising my freedom and my rights of expression guaranteed by the constitution when I participated in these social events. It was not incitement,” said Kong Sam An. “I did not incite the people to go against the government as accused.”

Tensions have also been running high as supporters marked the 10th anniversary of the killing of environmentalist Chut Vuthy, who was shot dead while investigating illegal logging, with calls by civil society groups and his family for a fresh independent inquiry into his murder.

“We think that real justice has not yet been brought, especially who was behind the order for the shooting,” Heng Kimhong, program manager of Cambodian Youth Network, told Voice of Democracy.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sar Kheng has told officials to remain politically neutral during the elections, urging government workers to remain non-partisan and not conduct CPP activities during work hours or use state resources.

“Civil servants must not use the budget, materials, facilities and transportation, which are the property of the state, to campaign for any party,” he said in a letter published by government-friendly media.

Latest News