Sri Lanka

Tensions ease as ousted Sri Lankan president resigns

Protesters call for independent IMF investigation into Rajapaksa family wealth

Tensions ease as ousted Sri Lankan president resigns

Demonstrators distribute auspicious milk rice as a part of celebrations after the resignation of ousted Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on July 15. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt, Colombo

By Luke Hunt, Colombo

Published: July 15, 2022 08:07 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2022 08:22 AM GMT

Tensions eased across the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, on July 15 after ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation amid appeals for calm from politicians, civil society and religious groups.

Protesters immediately began withdrawing from government offices, including the president’s palace and residence, after the parliament speaker confirmed he had received Rajapaksa’s resignation letter from Singapore, which was expected to be formally accepted later today.

Singapore’s foreign ministry confirmed Rajapaksa had arrived via The Maldives on a personal visit and added that the island-state did not grant political asylum as a matter of policy.

Rajapaksa and members of his family fled after hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrated across Colombo last weekend and stormed the Presidential Palace demanding his removal after the Sri Lankan economy collapsed with debts of more than $51 billion.

Fuel shortages and power blackouts have become common. Hyperinflation has priced basic goods beyond the budgets of ordinary Sri Lankans while schools and many businesses have closed.

The Buddhist clergy issued a statement saying that people’s expectations should be met within a democratic framework and efforts should be made to establish peace immediately.

"It is the duty and responsibility of the security forces to maintain the peace of the country by allowing free reporting"

“Due to the political instability created in the country, the security of the country, as well as public lives, are under severe threat,” Mahanayake Thera of the Three Chapters said in a statement, signed by four chief prelates.

“We believe that it is the duty and responsibility of the security forces to maintain the peace of the country by allowing free reporting of information and protecting people's lives,” they said while calling on the public to remain peaceful.

A state of emergency has been declared but a curfew was lifted this morning.

Negotiations are underway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a multi-billion-dollar bailout. Protesters are also demanding an independent investigation be carried out into the wealth garnered by the Rajapaksa family, which has ruled Sri Lanka for the past 17 years.

Sri Lankan investigators say they have found more than $2 billion, which had been transferred to accounts in Dubai by people close to Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of Gotabaya, a former president and scion of the family.

“This is not a family business, this is a country"

“We have information that more than $10 billion, more than our country’s foreign reserves, is kept outside the country by those closely related to the last government,” cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told journalists.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves total less than $1.7 billion. Of that, the central bank has said just $25 million is “useable” and the country needs $7 billion to meet its debt obligations and to sustain itself for the rest of this year. The next meeting with the IMF is slated for August.

Parliament is expected to vote on an all-party government on July 20 when acting-president Ranil Wickremesingh is expected to stand down and a successor will be chosen by the new government.

“This is not a family business, this is a country,” a protester near the Presidential Palace said. “They are playing with our future and our people are struggling.”

