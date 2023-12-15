News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Temporary ceasefire agreed in north Myanmar: China

Fierce fighting along countries’ border prompts Beijing to urge parties to show ‘maximum restraint’

Temporary ceasefire agreed in north Myanmar: China

In this photo taken on July 11, 2023 a member of the anti-junta Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) holds landmines planted by the Myanmar military and removed during demining operations near Pekon township. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Beijing

By AFP, Beijing

Published: December 15, 2023 06:10 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2023 06:14 AM GMT

Beijing said on Dec. 14 it had mediated a temporary ceasefire in fighting between the Myanmar junta and ethnic minority armed groups in the north of the country close to the Chinese border.

Recent talks between Myanmar's military and the groups, facilitated by China, resulted in several agreements "including the temporary ceasefire and maintaining the momentum of dialogue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched an offensive in late October.

The groups have seized military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

AFP has contacted the AA and the MNDAA for comment, while the TNLA could not be reached immediately.

A spokesman for the Myanmar junta was also contacted for comment.

Beijing said on Dec. 11 that peace talks had been held and had yielded "positive results" but made no mention of a ceasefire.

"The conflict in northern Myanmar is undergoing a clear de-escalation," Mao said in the Dec. 14 statement.

"This not only serves the interests of all parties concerned in Myanmar, but also helps to guarantee peace and tranquility on the Sino-Myanmar border," she said.

Strained ties 

Beijing is a major arms supplier and ally of the junta but ties have been strained in recent months over the junta's failure to crack down on online scam compounds in Myanmar that Beijing says target Chinese citizens.

Analysts say China maintains ties with ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar, some of whom share close kinship and cultural ties with China and use Chinese currency and phone networks in the territory they control.

Protesters gathered at a rare demonstration in Yangon last month to accuse China of backing the ethnic minority alliance, in what analysts say was a move sanctioned by junta authorities.

Beijing has expressed "strong dissatisfaction" over the clashes in northern Shan state, home to oil and gas pipelines that supply China and a planned billion-dollar railway link.

The offensive by the alliance of ethnic minority armed groups has galvanised other opponents of the junta.

Clashes have spread to the east and the west of Myanmar and forced more than half a million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

China announced in mid-November that it had taken in an unspecified number of Myanmar refugees fleeing the fighting in a spirit of "humanitarianism and friendship".

Myanmar is home to more than a dozen armed ethnic minority groups, some of which have seized territory in the border regions with China and fought against the army since independence from Britain in 1948.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Six jailed Christians freed ahead of Christmas in India Six jailed Christians freed ahead of Christmas in India
People of the lie People of the lie
President invites Pope Francis to visit Vietnam President invites Pope Francis to visit Vietnam
Christian growth stagnated in China, says survey Christian growth stagnated in China, says survey
Catholics welcome exit of Eastern Church’s leaders in southern India Catholics welcome exit of Eastern Church’s leaders in southern India
India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Diocese of Tanjungkarang

Tanjungkarang diocese covers the whole territory of Lampung province located on the southern tip of Sumatra Island. It

Read more
Diocese of Jalandhar

Diocese of Jalandhar

Besides covering the entire civil state of the northern India's Punjab, Jalandhar diocese comprises the neighboring

Read more
Archdiocese of Pontianak

Archdiocese of Pontianak

The 39,840 square kilometer (21, 45 percent of West Kalimantan) archdiocese of Pontianak covers seven districts --

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.