Temporary ceasefire agreed in north Myanmar: China

Fierce fighting along countries’ border prompts Beijing to urge parties to show ‘maximum restraint’

In this photo taken on July 11, 2023 a member of the anti-junta Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) holds landmines planted by the Myanmar military and removed during demining operations near Pekon township. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing said on Dec. 14 it had mediated a temporary ceasefire in fighting between the Myanmar junta and ethnic minority armed groups in the north of the country close to the Chinese border.

Recent talks between Myanmar's military and the groups, facilitated by China, resulted in several agreements "including the temporary ceasefire and maintaining the momentum of dialogue," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army (AA), the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched an offensive in late October.

The groups have seized military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

AFP has contacted the AA and the MNDAA for comment, while the TNLA could not be reached immediately.

A spokesman for the Myanmar junta was also contacted for comment.

Beijing said on Dec. 11 that peace talks had been held and had yielded "positive results" but made no mention of a ceasefire.

"The conflict in northern Myanmar is undergoing a clear de-escalation," Mao said in the Dec. 14 statement.

"This not only serves the interests of all parties concerned in Myanmar, but also helps to guarantee peace and tranquility on the Sino-Myanmar border," she said.

Strained ties

Beijing is a major arms supplier and ally of the junta but ties have been strained in recent months over the junta's failure to crack down on online scam compounds in Myanmar that Beijing says target Chinese citizens.

Analysts say China maintains ties with ethnic armed groups in northern Myanmar, some of whom share close kinship and cultural ties with China and use Chinese currency and phone networks in the territory they control.

Protesters gathered at a rare demonstration in Yangon last month to accuse China of backing the ethnic minority alliance, in what analysts say was a move sanctioned by junta authorities.

Beijing has expressed "strong dissatisfaction" over the clashes in northern Shan state, home to oil and gas pipelines that supply China and a planned billion-dollar railway link.

The offensive by the alliance of ethnic minority armed groups has galvanised other opponents of the junta.

Clashes have spread to the east and the west of Myanmar and forced more than half a million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

China announced in mid-November that it had taken in an unspecified number of Myanmar refugees fleeing the fighting in a spirit of "humanitarianism and friendship".

Myanmar is home to more than a dozen armed ethnic minority groups, some of which have seized territory in the border regions with China and fought against the army since independence from Britain in 1948.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News