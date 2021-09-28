X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors

As Covid-19 devastates Vietnam's commercial hub, mutual support is helping many people to survive the pandemic

Hai Au, Ho Chi Minh City

Hai Au, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: September 28, 2021 03:57 AM GMT

Updated: September 28, 2021 03:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
2

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
3

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
4

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
7

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
8

Indian nun wins right to kill destructive wild boars

Sep 25, 2021
9

Concern over Chinese film dropping 'Moses' from title

Sep 27, 2021
10

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

Sep 27, 2021
Support UCA News
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors

Catholics provide free food for frontline forces and Covid-19 victims in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of tgpsaigon.net)

These days, it is pouring down with rain in Saigon (the popular name of Ho Chi Minh City) every evening, but heavy rain cannot erase the unutterable sadness and acute anxiety that surround a city recording 5,000 new Covid-19 infections and nearly 200 deaths per day.

Only six months ago, many people thought it would take a long time for the pandemic to hit their places, but now the contagion is creeping into almost every corner of Vietnam’s commercial hub.

The tiny virus not only wanders through narrow alleys but also coldly knocks on the doors of many families and generations.

Saigon has been desperately ill for the last four months. All its streets, although they are brightly lit, are strangely quiet because of the lack of people and the absence of traffic.

Many of Saigon's popular characters also have temporarily disappeared. There are no more loud sounds coming from vendors' loudspeakers at night, no more traffic jams at rush hour, no more loud noises from vehicle horns in streets, and no more crowds jostling in shopping centers, pedestrian streets and other entertainment venues.

These days, people long for the traffic jams which made them bored out of their minds and crave to hear dogs barking or people talking loudly on the street.

They hide themselves behind trees, bus stops, under bridges and in shelters along murky canals. They suffer starvation and are hastily abandoned

Surely no one among us would have thought that the things that daily irritated us have now become things we want to return to our life. Those normal things carry within themselves a power that we have never realized. They show that humans are creatures living in a community and in need of one another.

Saigon has imposed strict social distancing measures to contain the rampaging coronavirus. Countless domestic migrant workers left the city for their homes in other provinces after they had struggled to eke out a living for many months.

But other people who have held out in the city for years and consider it their home have become unemployed or had their incomes reduced. They are in miserable conditions due to the pandemic.

They hide themselves behind trees, bus stops, under bridges and in shelters along murky canals. They suffer starvation and are hastily abandoned.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Many initiatives such as the rice ATM, oxygen ATM, zero dong minimarkets and other charitable activities have been implemented to support people in need. Despite the deadly pandemic, many people courageously take to the streets to tend to those absolutely worn out by living without food.

To have a peaceful life, we will not be able to avoid the necessary sacrifices. During painful times, what people need to give one another is not only bread and drinking water but also human love.

People do not necessarily have to care for and be good to those they know well. Only being fellow men and compatriots is enough to be loved without conditions, especially in these difficult days.

The tiny virus has penetrated deep into the community, giving rise to new infections day by day. Patients fight on their own and work with their loved ones to become stronger and more stable day by day.

Many are lucky enough to return home safely after days of medical treatment in field hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Others who have lived their last days in anxiety, fear and loneliness only return home in urns of ashes.

People in Saigon feel tired and stifled after many months of staying home. They are like toddlers taking the first steps of the new normal

Lately, people have cried a lot over anxiety, angst, great loss of life and separation.

We should not blame ourselves for not being able to meet others these days since many people have dropped dead.

We should not finish with others due to petty squabbles because a kilogram of rice to relieve our families' hunger may be from them.

We should not show anger towards our parents and loved ones because many children who have not yet understood life have become orphaned in the pandemic.

We should not curse those who take us to quarantine centers as one of their close relatives might have died from the virus elsewhere but they could not afford to return home to mourn them.

People in Saigon feel tired and stifled after many months of staying home. They are like toddlers taking the first steps of the new normal.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed people's daily routines and the community's lifestyles. This is not the time they all want in their lives, but it is certainly worth remembering as it brings to mind what they really need to cherish and helps them better understand the impermanence of life.

They should think about the things they have instead of the things they may no longer have or have never had. They should take deep breaths that bring life to both their bodies and minds.

We hope our city will quickly overcome the contagion and will continue to rise with the people who have steadfastly supported one another to survive the pandemic, used their own lives to share love and tried to live a kind new life with good hearts.

This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published on dongten.net here.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Cambodia sends 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Laos
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Thai prime minister in hot water over flood remarks
Support Us

Latest News

North Korea fires missile, insists on right to weapons tests
Sep 28, 2021
China power cuts hit homes, factories to threaten growth
Sep 28, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Vietnam Catholics to pray rosaries for global health
Sep 28, 2021
Muslims complain about hardline Sri Lankan monk
Sep 28, 2021
Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports
Sep 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021
Tears and fears as deadly virus knocks on people's doors
Sep 28, 2021
The scourge of child abuse in Philippine detention centers
Sep 27, 2021
World Mission Month? World Mission Church!
Sep 27, 2021
Letter from Rome: The final phase of a disruptive pontificate
Sep 27, 2021

Features

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone

Vatican official affirms that life and health are equally fundamental values for everyone
Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition

Clergy sex abuse victims in France expect a real recognition
Pope to attend SantEgidiosponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum

Pope to attend Sant'Egidio-sponsored ecumenical meeting at the Colosseum
Trans men unknowingly admitted to Catholic seminaries bishops committee alleges

Trans men 'unknowingly admitted' to Catholic seminaries, bishops' committee alleges
USborn Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference

US-born Lithuanian is new head of Euro bishops conference
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.