X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Tanzanian president who downplayed Covid-19 dies at 61

Catholic leader John Magufuli kept his country open while others announced curfews and lockdowns

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Updated: March 19, 2021 04:17 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Gay Filipino couples speak out against blessings ban

Mar 16, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
4

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
5

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
6

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
7

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
8

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
9

Christians asked to vote for secularism in eastern India

Mar 16, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Tanzanian president who downplayed Covid-19 dies at 61

Tanzanian President John Magufuli speaks during a joint press conference with Kenya's president at the State House in Nairobi in October 2016.  (Photo: Simon Maina/AFP)

Tanzanian President John Magufuli died of heart-related complications March 17 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. He was 61.

Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu announced Magufuli's death in a televised statement and ordered a 14-day mourning period, during which flags will fly at half-staff. The announcement ended weeks of speculation on the whereabouts and the health of the leader. He is the first Tanzanian president to die in office.

Suluhu, a Muslim woman from Zanzibar, will take over the presidency for the rest of his five-year term.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Chesco Peter Msaga, director of communications at the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, said: "We mourn the passing on of our president. He was a blessing to people of Tanzania, and we pray that God continues blessing the country's leaders."

"Although he differed with the church on the science related to the pandemic, there were no spiritual differences. He was not against the church," said Father Msaga.

Magufuli had downplayed the severity of the coronavirus, keeping the country open while others announced curfews and lockdowns. Last June, he declared the country was free of the virus, attributing the result to Christian and Muslim prayers.

Earlier this year, Catholic bishops publicly differed with him, urging the people to protect themselves against the virus by observing the health measures, including hand-washing, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Related News

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
Hundreds homeless as fire ravages Indian Christian village
Mar 19, 2021
Lenten youth retreat fosters Christian unity in Bangladesh
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Timor-Leste Church boosts efforts to stem Covid-19
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Blessings and curses

Blessings and curses
Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne

Two German bishops resign over abuse report in Cologne
The slow reception of Amoris laetitia

The slow reception of “Amoris laetitia”
The experience of life

The experience of life
Rediscovering Amoris laetitia during the Family Year

Rediscovering "Amoris laetitia" during the Family Year
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 19 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent
Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart

Lord, help me to listen to Your words with an open heart
Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words

Teach us Lord to communicate your powerful words
St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day

St. Cuthbert | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.