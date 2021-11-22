X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Taliban tell Afghan TV networks to stop using female actors

Authorities also called for banning films or shows that were against Islamic and Afghan values

AFP, Kabul

AFP, Kabul

Published: November 22, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Updated: November 22, 2021 05:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
3

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital

Nov 19, 2021
4

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass

Nov 19, 2021
5

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 19, 2021
6

Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua

Nov 19, 2021
7

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims

Nov 19, 2021
8

Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food

Nov 19, 2021
9

Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests

Nov 19, 2021
10

Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges

Nov 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Taliban tell Afghan TV networks to stop using female actors

Former female radio presenter Marya Sultani watches during an interview with AFP at radio station Urooj in Farah province on Oct. 10. (Photo: AFP)

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have issued a new ''religious guideline'' that called on the country's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

In the first such directive to Afghan media issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Taliban also called on women television journalists to wear Islamic hijabs while presenting their reports.

And the ministry asked the channels not to air films or programmes in which the Prophet Muhammad or other revered figures are shown.

It called for banning films or programmes that were against Islamic and Afghan values.

''These are not rules but a religious guideline'," ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told AFP.

The new directive was widely circulated on Nov. 21 on social media networks.

The Taliban's guideline for TV networks comes after two decades of explosive growth for independent Afghan media

Despite insisting they will rule more moderately this time around, the Taliban have already introduced rules for what women can wear at university, and beaten and harassed several Afghan journalists despite promising to uphold press freedoms.

The Taliban's guideline for TV networks comes after two decades of explosive growth for independent Afghan media under the Western-backed governments that ruled the country until Aug. 15, when the Islamists regained power.

Dozens of television channels and radio stations were set up with Western assistance and private investment soon after the Taliban were toppled in 2001.

During the past 20 years, Afghan television channels offered a wide range of programmes -- from an American Idol style singing competition to music videos, along with several Turkish and Indian soap operas.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

When the Islamists previously ruled from 1996 to 2001, there was no Afghan media to speak of -- they banned television, movies and most other forms of entertainment, deeming it immoral.

People caught watching television faced punishment, including having their set smashed. Ownership of a video player could lead to a public lashing.

There was only one radio station, Voice of Sharia, that broadcast propaganda and Islamic programming.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims
Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims
Economic crisis 'could fuel extremism in Afghanistan'
Economic crisis 'could fuel extremism in Afghanistan'
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Asian environment defenders face increasing threats and violence
Asian environment defenders face increasing threats and violence
Support Us

Latest News

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
Nov 22, 2021
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Nov 22, 2021
Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'
Nov 22, 2021
Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest
Nov 22, 2021
Korean diocese to revitalize mission activities with culture
Nov 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021
Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence
Nov 22, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021

Features

Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
The pope of impossible journeys

The pope of impossible journeys
The Tenacity of Hope

The Tenacity of Hope
The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador

The uncertainties of the Catholic Church in El Salvador
Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen be creative

Pope urges ecclesial assembly in Mexico City to listen, be creative
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.