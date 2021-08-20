Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians

The return of the Taliban has prompted the governments of Muslim-majority Pakistan and Bangladesh to adopt a somewhat welcoming stance, triggering concerns among church officials. Pakistani government officials said they would accept any Afghan government that has the backing of Afghan people and noted that “the new, civilized Afghan Taliban would prefer talks to guns.”

Rights activists have criticized such glorification of the Taliban. Camillian Father Mushtaq Anjum said the Taliban’s victory would embolden extremist forces in Pakistan and minorities, especially Christians, would suffer badly.

Taliban fighters near Zanbaq Square in Kabul on Aug. 16 after a stunningly swift takeover of Afghanistan's capital. (Photo: AFP)

Similarly, Bangladesh’s government said it would welcome any government in Afghanistan, even the Taliban, if it is formed by the people of that country. Holy Cross Father Liton H. Gomes, secretary of the Bangladesh Catholic bishops’ Justice and Peace Commission, pointed out that the country has struggled against Islamic militancy for decades.

He said the militancy originated in the mujahadin and Taliban of Afghanistan, adding that the government’s ties with the Taliban regime will trigger the rise of militancy again.

The High Court in southern India’s Kerala state has ordered Cardinal George Alencherry of the Eastern-rite Syro-Malabar Church to face trial on seven criminal charges related to his role in controversial land deals.

Church officials said an appeal to challenge the order before the Supreme Court was underway and claimed the allegations were engineered to tarnish the cardinal.

A visitor speaks to a guard outside the Archbishop's House of Ernakulam-Angamaly in Kerala's commercial capital Kochi. A financial controversy involving Cardinal George Alencherry of Ernakulam-Angamaly continues to rock the church. (Photo: Thomas Christopher)

The court order is the latest development in the controversial land deals that surfaced in November 2017 after a group of priests publicly accused Cardinal Alencherry of selling land plots of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese over two years, incurring losses of about 10 million US Dollars.

The Vatican removed the cardinal from the post of archbishop, but he remains the head of the Syro-Malabar Church. The archdiocese reportedly paid 60 million rupees or 860,000 US dollars in fines to the Income Tax Department for evading taxes by showing lower prices on land documents than market rates.

Police in Indonesia have faced strong criticism for using brute force to disperse protesters in Christian-majority Papua province.

The clashes erupted after police attempted to drive away protesters in major cities including provincial capital Jayapura, where they were demanding the release of pro-independence activist Victor Yeimo, who has been charged with treason. In Yahukimo city, a man was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital, while at least two protesters suffered head injuries from being hit with rifle butts and rattan in Waena city.

Reverend Benny Giay (blue shirt) argues with police after being stopped from entering the Papuan provincial parliament on Aug. 16. (Photo: YouTube)

Meanwhile, in Jayapura, the police intercepted pastor Benny Giay, chairman of the Synod of the Kemah Injili Church, who came with his entourage to speak to the local parliament. Police said they acted to disperse mass gatherings, which are banned to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Activists, however, blamed the use of police force as part of ongoing discrimination and racism against Papuans. Since the 1960s, the region has seen thousands killed and displaced amid fighting between the military and Papuan separatists seeking independence from Indonesian rule.

Filipino Catholics have paid tribute to a state auditor who spearheaded the investigation into a scam costing 67.3 billion pesos equivalent to 1.35 billion US dollars, in the country’s Department of Health.

Lawyer Jake Cimafranca, 39, died recently of a heart attack. He had been investigating deficiencies in the use of Covid-19 funds by high-ranking health officials as a state auditor of the Commission on Audit.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Secretary of Health Francisco Duque in Manila in May. (Photo: AFP)

Prominent Catholics, including De La Salle Brother Armin Luistro, Jesuit Father Albert Alejo and former state audit commissioner Heidi Mendoza, hailed the late lawyer as a hero who has inspired people to continue to fight for better and transparent governance. President Rodrigo Duterte, however, defended the Health Department and disregarded Cimafranca’s report, claiming it was impossible to steal such a huge amount from public coffers.

The revelation about fund embezzlement sparked a massive public outcry. Filipino health workers, including poorly paid nurses and doctors, have threatened to quit en masse and called for protests if the endemic corruption in the department is not halted and their due benefits are not released.

A court in Kaili city in Guizhou province of southwest China has jailed pastor Zhang Wenying and three other clergy from the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Zhang was sentenced last Saturday to 12 years and her co-defendants to 3-6 years.