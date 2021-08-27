Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes

In Pakistan authorities have demolished St. Joseph Catholic Church in an anti-encroachment drive in Karachi despite protests from Christians and various groups.

For years, the church in this Sindh province had served more than 300 Christian families. Local officials claimed the drive was launched after a court order to remove encroachments near two narrow streams passing through Karachi in the wake of the 2019 flash floods that inundated the city.

The anti-encroachment squad of the Sindh government returned on Aug. 24 and tore down St. Joseph Church despite protests from the Christian community. (Photo supplied)

In June, UN human rights experts called on Pakistan to stop evicting close to 100,000 people living alongside the waterways. The demolition of the church has sparked nationwide outrage and drawn condemnation from all seven Catholic dioceses.

Bishop Samson Shukardin of Hyderabad condemned the act and termed it “totally wrong” as mosques and churches were spared during similar operations in the past.

The National Solidarity Forum or NSF, an umbrella organization of Indian groups supporting victims of an anti-Christian riot, has conferred human rights awards on the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties and late human rights activist Paul Pradhan.

The PUCL has worked to protect the powerless and to create a democratic and just society since 1976. Paul Pradhan, who died in July, was a champion of rights and the empowerment of women, Dalits and tribal people. The NSF was formed after an anti-Christian riot in Odisha in eastern India.

Father Ajay Kumar Singh addresses a gathering marking the anniversary of anti-Christian Kandhamal riots in New Delhi in August 2018. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

The riot started after Maoist rebels gunned down a Hindu radical leader in Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008, and Hindus blamed Christians for the murder.

The brutal violence by Hindu extremists continued for about seven weeks, leaving over 100 Christians killed and Christian women including a Catholic nun raped. Many Christian houses and churches were burned down.

Rohingya Muslims and activists in Myanmar and Bangladesh marked Genocide Remembrance Day on Wednesday. It was the fourth anniversary of a genocidal military crackdown that left thousands massacred and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in Rakhine state of Myanmar in 2017.

Civil society groups and women’s organizations marched on the streets calling for prosecution of the military junta by the International Criminal Court. In Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees held small rallies to mark the day despite a ban due to Covid-19.

Members of the Rohingya Muslim minority at the Thet Kay Pyin camp in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar, in June 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Rohingya refugees remembered and prayed for the dead, called for justice and expressed a desire to go back home. Aid workers lament that while Rohingya repatriation talks remain stalled since February’s military coup in Myanmar, funding for refugees has declined significantly.

More than 740,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August of 2017, and tens of thousands languish in internally displaced persons’ camps in Rakhine.

Police in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province in China, have jailed two Protestant church members and detained more than dozen minors. Media reports and video footage showed police beating up members of the Early Rain Covenant Church who gathered for a Sunday meeting.

Police later released the children after questioning them in a local police station, but church members were placed in detention for 14 days. The Early Rain Church, founded in 2008, has some 500 members and has faced pressure for years.

Chengdu police detain members of the Early Rain Covenant Church after breaking into the home of church member Dai Zhichao on Aug. 22. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

In December 2019, a court sentenced church founder pastor Wang Yi to nine years in jail on charges of "incitement to subvert state power" and of "running an illegal business." Earlier, in December 2018, police detained church members and beat them up in custody.

Observers say the crackdown on the church and other Christian groups increased after 116 pastors including pastor Wang signed and issued a critical statement after the Chinese Communist Party adopted highly repressive regulations on religious affairs in early 2018.

Police in Indonesia have arrested a Christian YouTuber after Muslims filed complaints accusing him of blasphemy. Muhammad Kace, a former Muslim who converted to Christianity, is accused of insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad by claiming the prophet was “surrounded by devils and liars.”