World

Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed

The Buddha monuments in Afghanistan had stood for 1,500 years but were destroyed in 2001 by the Taliban

AFP, Kabul

Published: October 08, 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Updated: October 08, 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Taliban guard site of Bamiyan Buddhas they destroyed

Taliban members stand in front of the site where the Shahmama Buddha statue once stood before being destroyed by the Taliban in March 2001 in Bamiyan province. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban gunmen now stand guard at the gaping rock cavities that once housed two ancient statues of the Buddha — desecrated with dynamite by the Islamists during their last stint in power in Afghanistan.

The monuments in Bamiyan province had stood for 1,500 years but their destruction was ordered in 2001 by that regime — already infamous then after banning television and imposing ultra-strict rules governing the conduct of women — for being against the Muslim faith.

Hundreds of cadres from across the country spent more than three weeks demolishing the towering statues carved into the side of a cliff, sparking a global outcry.

"The Buddhas were destroyed by the Taliban authorities in 2001," reads a bronze plaque set in the stone, while the white flag of the country's new leaders flutters on a nearby gatehouse.

Two young fighters loiter listlessly just yards away.

Afghanistan's new Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund was "one of the architects of the destruction of Buddhas," according to historian Ali A. Olomi of Penn State Abington University.

But what is certain is that now we are committed to protecting the historical heritage of our country. It is our responsibility

Asked if it had been a good idea to blow up the statues — regarded as one of the greatest crimes against world heritage — young Taliban member Saifurrahman Mohammadi does not hide his embarrassment.

"Well ... I can't really comment," said Mohammadi, recently appointed to the Bamiyan province cultural affairs office.

"I was very young," he told AFP. "If they did it, the Islamic Emirate must have had their reasons. But what is certain is that now we are committed to protecting the historical heritage of our country. It is our responsibility."

Mohammadi said he recently spoke with UNESCO officials who fled abroad after the Taliban takeover to ask them to return to Afghanistan and guarantee their safety.

Local officials and former UNESCO employees formerly based there told AFP that around a thousand priceless artifacts once stored in nearby warehouses were stolen or destroyed following the Taliban takeover.

"I confirm that looting did take place, but it was before our arrival," Mohammadi said, blaming the thefts on the vacuum left by the old authorities after they fled.

"We are investigating and we are trying to get them back," he added.

The Bamiyan valley is nestled in the heart of the Hindu Kush mountain range and marks the westernmost reach of Buddhism from its birthplace in the Indian subcontinent.

Persian, Turkish, Chinese and Greek influences have also intersected there over the centuries and left behind an extraordinary built environment, much of which remains unexplored.

The statues survived a 17th-century incursion by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and later those of Persian king Nader Shah, who damaged them with cannon fire.

Traces of them remain lying around the Bamiyan site under canvas tents, torn by the winds of the valley. World heritage specialists are highly doubtful they will ever be rebuilt.

The current administration wants us to come back to work together. It seems pretty secure

But the new Taliban regime insists that it wants to protect the country's archeological heritage despite the global shock triggered by the images of the Buddhas disappearing in clouds of dust.

With the country's economy reeling "they realize that the work to protect heritage provides regular income," said Philippe Marquis, the director of the French archeological delegation in Afghanistan.

Laborers are working at Bamiyan to put the final touches on a cultural center and museum as part of a US$20 million UNESCO-backed project that was to be inaugurated with great fanfare this month.

"Now we have to see how it will work," said Philippe Delanghe, chief of the culture program at UNESCO's Kabul office, currently based in France.

"The current administration wants us to come back to work together. It seems pretty secure." 

Latest News

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day
Oct 9, 2021
Church must move from sorrow to action on abuse, says archbishop
Oct 9, 2021
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Oct 9, 2021
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Oct 9, 2021
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Oct 9, 2021
Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
