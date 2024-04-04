News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Taiwanese Church pledges support for earthquake victims

7.4-magnitude quake was the strongest to hit the island since 1999
Earthquake affected people enter a tent at a temporary reception center set up at a local school in Hualien on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit east Taiwan. At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured on April 3 by the powerful earthquake that damaged dozens of buildings.

Earthquake affected people enter a tent at a temporary reception center set up at a local school in Hualien on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit east Taiwan. At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured on April 3 by the powerful earthquake that damaged dozens of buildings. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: April 04, 2024 05:38 AM GMT
Updated: April 04, 2024 10:41 AM GMT

A Catholic diocese in Taiwan has mourned the dead and promised to support affected communities after the strongest earthquake in decades hit the island leaving nine dead and more than 800 injured on April 3.

Hualien Catholic Diocese, covering the city on the eastern coast of Taiwan, issued statements on the same day expressing concerns for the families of the dead and injured.

The area is among those most affected by the strongest quake in about 25 years.

The epicenter of the 7.4-magnitude quake was 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers, media reports say.

No parish churches reported any serious damage, the diocese said.

“The diocese immediately contacted all parishes to express condolences and offer care. There have been no reports of serious damage at this time, except for some parishes where items have fallen or are damaged and need to be repaired,” Bishop Philip Huang Chao-ming of Hualien said in a message.

As aftershocks continue, parish priests, pastoral committee heads and members, and parishioners are requested to continue to be vigilant, pay attention to safety, stay away from buildings, and seek refuge in open spaces, the message warned.

“Please keep close attention to the needs of people and parishes, and to assist in the restoring work in a timely manner. I also wish that the disaster and conditions in stricken areas will be gone soon, and that God grants us peace! God bless Taiwan!” Huang said.

He urged Catholics to seek “the peace of the resurrected Jesus in our worries and fears!”

The earthquake was felt across the entire island and damaged many buildings. It prompted Taiwan, Japan, and Philippines to issue tsunami warnings, which were later lifted.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan and killed 2,400, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

Taiwan has an estimated population of 23.9 million with Christians numbering about four percent, including about 300,000 Catholics.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Yustinus Harjosusanto of Samarinda , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Chittooparambil of Rajkot , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Selvister Ponnumuthan of Punalur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Malcolm Sequeira of Amboina, Indonesia
Read More...
Latest News
Heatwave forces Philippine schools to cancel classes
Heatwave forces Philippine schools to cancel classes
Sri Lankan fishers not amused by Katchatheevu row
Sri Lankan fishers not amused by Katchatheevu row
Action sought against Korea's far-right candidate
Action sought against Korea's far-right candidate
Sri Lankan Church flays top cop for visiting Easter attack victims  
Sri Lankan Church flays top cop for visiting Easter attack victims  
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.