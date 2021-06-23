X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Taiwanese bishop resigns six months after ordination

Bishop John Lee Juo-wang of Tainan Diocese said psychological and physical problems forced him to resign

UCA News reporter, Taipei

UCA News reporter, Taipei

Published: June 23, 2021 04:27 AM GMT

Updated: June 23, 2021 05:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian police arrest Muslims in religious conversion case

Jun 22, 2021
2

The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan

Jun 21, 2021
3

Amazon founder's father gives $12m to US Catholic school

Jun 23, 2021
4

Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row

Jun 21, 2021
5

Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea

Jun 22, 2021
6

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities

Jun 21, 2021
7

Filipino priest accuses Duterte of using trolls to smash critics

Jun 23, 2021
8

Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery

Jun 23, 2021
9

Christians seek removal of Pakistani PM's 'offensive' interview

Jun 22, 2021
10

Thai activist hit with more royal defamation charges

Jun 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Taiwanese bishop resigns six months after ordination

Bishop John Lee Juo-wang was ordained on Jan. 1 as the fifth bishop of Tainan. (Photo: Facebook page of Vacalv Klement, SBD)

A Catholic bishop in Taiwan has resigned less than six months after his episcopal ordination citing psychological and physical problems.

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop John Lee Juo-wang of Tainan Diocese in southern Taiwan, the Vatican’s Fides news agency reported on June 19.

The pope also appointed retired Bishop Bosco Lin Chi-nan of Tainan as the diocese's apostolic administrator until a new bishop is appointed, Fides said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bishop Lee, 54, was ordained on Jan. 1 as the fifth bishop of Tainan. He was the first native bishop to be ordained in three decades.

In a letter to Catholics in his diocese, he said “psychological and physical problems" led to his resignation.  

"After long prayer and under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, I humbly accept that I have a serious health problem. I have chosen to resign for the good of the diocese,” Bishop Lee wrote.

The prelate thanked people for their love, affection, and accompaniment

He explained that by shedding responsibilities as the bishop he could prepare for necessary medical check-ups and treatment.

The prelate thanked people for their love, affection, and accompaniment and pleaded with them to understand his conditions and to pray for him.

Tainan City is located in the southwest of Taiwan on the rich and fertile Jianan Plain facing the Taiwan Strait. It has an estimated 2 million residents.

Tainan Diocese, erected in 1961, is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Taipei and has about 7,500 Catholics in 22 parishes.  

Related News

John Lee was born to refugee parents on Nov. 2, 1966. The couple fled to Taiwan from mainland China amid political upheaval in the 1950s.

As the family struggled financially, the youngest child was given to the local Lee family for adoption. He was re-adopted by the Huang family.

He attended Salesian High School in Tainan and entered a local minor seminary at the age of 12. He studied philosophy and theology at St. Pius X Seminary in Tainan (1984-92). He became a priest on Jan. 1, 1993.

After serving the diocese for six years, he left for higher studies and obtained a licentiate degree in dogmatic theology from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome.

He was appointed parish priest of the Causa Nostrae Laetitiae Shrine in 2002 and parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church in 2014.

He was also president of the Commission for the Promotion of Vocations and became chancellor of Tainan Diocese in 2017. He also served as vicar general of the diocese. Pope Francis appointed him bishop of Tainan on Nov. 14, 2020.

The Church in Taiwan runs about 50 schools, colleges and universities to educate thousands of pupils each year

About 4 percent of Taiwan’s nearly 24 million-strong population are Christians, while Buddhists make up about 35 percent, Taoists 33 percent and non-religious about 19 percent. Major Christian denominations are Protestants, Catholics and Mormons. Presbyterians play important roles in Taiwanese politics as they have been supporting Taiwan's movement for democracy. Four of its five presidents since 1949 have been Christians.

From about 5,000 members in 1949, the Taiwanese Church today has an estimated 300,000 Catholics in one archdiocese and six dioceses, with a significant number being refugees from mainland China. Migrant Catholics, mostly Vietnamese, Filipinos and Indonesians, are estimated to comprise around 100,000.

The Church in Taiwan runs about 50 schools, colleges and universities to educate thousands of pupils each year. Fujen Catholic University, Providence University and Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages are among the acclaimed church-run institutes.

The Church runs seven large hospitals and about 100 nursing homes that offer standard but affordable healthcare services. Pastoral care to immigrants from various countries form a major part of the Church's services.

Also Read

Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Pro-democracy newspaper to close in Hong Kong
Pro-democracy newspaper to close in Hong Kong
No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial begins
No jury as Hong Kong's first 'national security' trial begins
Japanese Church keeps Covid guard up as Olympics near
Japanese Church keeps Covid guard up as Olympics near
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers snap up final edition of Apple Daily
Jun 24, 2021
Pope Francis meets Italy's modest Spider-Man
Jun 24, 2021
Self-righteous disturb Christian community, pope says
Jun 24, 2021
US bishops praise Biden for pledging vaccines to needy nations
Jun 24, 2021
Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Thai Catholics and Buddhists strengthen ties
Jun 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Remembering Cardinal Sim, the good shepherd of Brunei
Jun 24, 2021
Timor-Leste trial of the century plays out on social media
Jun 23, 2021
Student's death ignites debate about hazing at Thai colleges
Jun 23, 2021
Bangladeshi tea workers trapped in eternal slavery
Jun 23, 2021
Irish missionary champions rights of poor, powerless in South Korea
Jun 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Part I Synods without true synodality

Part I: Synods without true synodality?
In Egypt Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice

In Egypt, Coptic Christians help Muslims celebrate Feast of Sacrifice
Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Vatican clarifies internal rules on public procurement

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali

Five Catholics reported missing in Mali
Pope encourages elderly to be the memory for younger generations

Pope encourages elderly to be "the memory" for younger generations
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist

Readings of the Day: Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist
Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory

Lord, may all of my labours and intentions be for Your greater glory
Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God

Give birth to John the Baptists in our nation O God
Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day

Nativity of Saint John the Baptist | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.