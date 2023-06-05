News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims

Beijing is accused of all-out attempts to erase memories related to the 1989 movement

Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims

A candlelight vigil was held in Taiwan's capital to remember the victims of Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 on June 4, while commemorations were banned in Hong Kong. (Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 05, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 05, 2023 11:47 AM GMT

Hundreds of democracy supporters joined a vigil in Taiwan’s capital Taipei to remember the victims of China’s Tiananmen massacre of 1989 despite the communist regime’s all-out efforts to erase the memories related to the brutal crushing of the student-led democracy movement.

Taipei’s Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall’s premises became the center stage of the annual vigil on June 4 which saw a large gathering of human rights advocates and supporters both at the venue and online, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on June 5.

Artist Kacey Wong and other human rights activists condemned Beijing’s heavy-handed crackdown and censoring of the support voices towards the Tiananmen massacre as “anti-human.”

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“This forbidden demonstration of empathy and sympathy is really anti-human. Taiwan, on the other hand, allows [us] to continue this practice of humanism, to care, to express our sorrow. So that’s why I think the turnout here is even better than last year,” Wong said.

Wong who was a political artist in Hong Kong had fled to Taiwan over safety fears.

Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Jiangang, and Taiwanese NGO worker Lee Ming-che were among the prominent speakers who attended the event.

Danish artist Jens Galschiøt, creator of the Tiananmen Crackdown memorial statue seized by pro-Beijing authorities in Hong Kong joined online for the event.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong police seized Galschiøt’s Tiananmen Memorial popularly known as “Pillar of Shame” in connection to an “incitement to subversion” case from the University of Hong Kong campus.

The Taipei gathering featured a replica of Galschiøt’s original sculpture.

Ex-Tiananmen student leader Zhou Fengsuo spoke to the gathering from New York which is home to the world’s only museum about the Tiananmen crackdown.

The People’s Liberation Army, through a violent crackdown, ended the months-long student-led protests in Beijing on June 4, 1989. It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died in the military action.

China has banned public mourning about the event and has removed, blocked, or deleted all references to the event on Chinese social media sites.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a Facebook post on June 4 slammed China’s heavy-handed approach towards restricting free speech in its territories.

“In the land of Taiwan people enjoy democracy and freedom…,” Tsai said.

“We look forward to the day when our young Chinese friends can sing freely and express themselves with their own creativity, passion and have no worries,” Tsai said referring to a flash mob singing event at the Guizhou subway.

Before the vigil, the National Taiwan University Graduate Student Association in a press conference in Liberty Square demanded the “immediate release” of Lau Ka-yee – a graduate student from the university – who was allegedly arrested in Causeway Bay of Hong Kong earlier in the day.

In response to the allegation, an unnamed Hong Kong government spokesperson in a press release justified the actions of law enforcement officers in the Chinese-ruled territory.

“All law enforcement actions taken by law enforcement agencies are based on evidence, strictly according to the law and for the acts of the people or organizations concerned and have nothing to do with their political stance or background,” the spokesperson said.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a democratic and sovereign country that never officially declared independence. China considers Taiwan a renegade province and threatens to annex it militarily.

Taiwan does not have sovereign status in the United Nations due to opposition from China. However, it maintains diplomatic relations with 14 countries and trade relations with some 47 states.

The US is Taiwan’s strongest ally, and the Vatican is the only European state to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Catholic religious speak, despite bishops’ silence Indian Catholic religious speak, despite bishops’ silence
Indian court rejects Catholic bishop's bail plea Indian court rejects Catholic bishop's bail plea
Catholic priests attacked in northern India Catholic priests attacked in northern India
Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims Taiwan vigil remembers Tiananmen tragedy victims
Indian relgious asked to stand up against organized violence Indian relgious asked to stand up against organized violence
Sri Lankan Christians join Buddhists in Poson festivities Sri Lankan Christians join Buddhists in Poson festivities
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hengyang

Diocese of Hengyang

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Hengzhou/Hengchow/Hengyang (Latin: Hemceuven(sis), Chinese) is

Read more
Archdiocese of Verapoly

Archdiocese of Verapoly

The archdiocese of Verapoly belongs to Latin rite. It lies in the civil districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur of Kerala

Read more
Diocese of Catarman

Diocese of Catarman

In a land area of 3,498 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil jurisdiction of the province of

Read more
Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Archdiocese of Tiruvalla

Tiruvalla archdiocese belongs to the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church with the eparchies of Bathery and Muvattupuzha as

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.