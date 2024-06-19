News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Taiwan prez says island 'will not bow' to China's pressure

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring it under control
This handout picture taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on June 19, 2024 shows Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

This handout picture taken and released by the Taiwan Presidential Office on June 19 shows Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te speaking during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Taipei. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Taipei
Published: June 19, 2024 05:21 AM GMT
Updated: June 19, 2024 05:28 AM GMT

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said on June 19 that China was attempting to force the self-ruled island into submission but that it would not bow to pressure.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.

In recent years, Beijing has upped military and political pressure on the Taipei government, with the latest show of force coming three days after Lai's inauguration when China conducted war games around the island.

Speaking at a press conference marking his first month in office, Lai said: "The annexation of Taiwan is a national policy of the People's Republic of China."

"In addition to military force, they have increasingly employed non-traditional methods of coercion to try to force Taiwan into submission," he said.

"However, Taiwan will not bow to the pressure. The people of Taiwan will resolutely defend national sovereignty and uphold the democratic and free constitutional way of life."

China had said the war games -- launched days after Lai's May 20 inauguration -- were "punishment" for his inaugural speech, which Beijing dubbed a "confession of Taiwan independence."

Encircling Taiwan with warships, fighter jets and coastguard vessels, China said the three-day drills -- dubbed Joint Sword-2024A -- were a test of its ability to seize control of the island.

After the exercises, Beijing vowed military pressure would continue "as long as 'Taiwan independence' provocations continue."

US weapons sale 

Taiwan -- separated from China by a narrow 180-kilometer (110-mile) strait -- has its own government, military and currency.

As China has increased pressures around the island, Taiwan has sought to strengthen economic ties with friendly countries while ramping up military purchases from the United States, a key partner.

The United States switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but it has remained Taiwan's biggest arms supplier, sparking repeated condemnations from China.

On June 18, the US Pentagon in Washington announced the approval of two arms sales to Taiwan: $300 million in unmanned aerial vehicles, and $60.2 million for equipment including more than 700 Switchblades -- a miniature, precision-guided missile.

Taiwan's defense ministry on June 19 thanked Washington for the approval of the deals, which are expected to take effect in a month's time.

"In the face of the Chinese Communist Party's frequent military operations around Taiwan, the US side in this case agreed to sell arms items that... can respond quickly to enemy threats," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Washington also approved the sale of equipment and parts for F-16 fighter jets worth approximately $300 million.

Lai thanked the United States for its support, reiterating the need to develop "resilience" in Taiwan's defense strategy.

"The people of Taiwan love peace and are kind to others, but peace must be backed by strength. Achieving peace through preparedness is the way to avoid conflict," he said.

The new president is regarded as a "dangerous separatist" by China and has hewed closely to the rhetoric of his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen, saying that there is no need for Taiwan to formally declare independence as it is "already independent".

Lai and Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party has long asserted Taiwanese sovereignty, and China has not conducted top-level communications with Taipei since 2016.

During his inaugural speech in May, Lai signaled an openness to resuming dialogue with Beijing, calling for both sides to develop exchanges.

China, however, has appeared to rebuff those overtures.

It continues to maintain a near-daily presence of naval vessels and warplanes around the island, so-called grey zone tactics that fall short of an outright act of war but serve to exhaust Taiwan's military.

In recent months, Chinese coast guard ships have also been spotted around Taiwan's outlying islands, at times briefly entering its restricted waters.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Xianwang Zhang of Jinan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Moses Doraboina Prakasam of Nellore , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal of Calicut, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Duc Cuong Nguyen of Thanh Hoa, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Sri Lankan attorney general denied term extension
Sri Lankan attorney general denied term extension
India's 12th state plans law to criminalize conversions
India's 12th state plans law to criminalize conversions
Rights group slams quick bail for Pakistan’s blasphemy rioters
Rights group slams quick bail for Pakistan’s blasphemy rioters
India's religious minorities decry pro-Hindu push in school books
India's religious minorities decry pro-Hindu push in school books
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.