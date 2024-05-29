News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Taiwan parliament passes bills to expand its power

Proponents say more powers needed to curb corruption but critics fear weaken the self-ruled island's democracy
Lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) wave the Anthurium flowers to celebrate their victory as Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu (C) knocks the hammer to pass Parliament Reform Bills in Taipei on May 28.

Lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) wave the Anthurium flowers to celebrate their victory as Parliament Speaker Han Kuo-yu (C) knocks the hammer to pass Parliament Reform Bills in Taipei on May 28. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Taipei
Published: May 29, 2024 05:11 AM GMT
Updated: May 29, 2024 05:13 AM GMT

Taiwan's parliament passed a package of controversial bills on May 28 to expand its power as thousands of disapproving protesters rallied outside and chanted "defend democracy."

Proponents say expanded parliamentary powers are needed to curb corruption but critics fear the laws could weaken the self-ruled island's democracy against the influence of China, which claims it as part of its territory.

New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates for the island's sovereignty but lost its majority in parliament in the January elections.

The bills were proposed by the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party that is widely regarded as friendlier to Beijing, and passed with the support of the upstart Taiwan People's Party on Tuesday after several sessions.

Among the amendments passed was one requiring the president to hold a "State of the Nation" address to parliament and answer legislators' questions, a first for Taiwan.

The parliament can now also exercise its "power of investigation", requiring government agencies, military units, private companies, or relevant individuals to provide information.

They may be fined up to NT$100,000 ($3,100) if they refuse, stall or conceal information.

"Many of our friends outside are frustrated and sad, and we regret that the evil bills to expand parliament's power are passed today," said DPP lawmaker Huang Jie.

"It's absurd that even after the third reading, the complete clauses are still not released on the parliament's website... The process is in a black box from the very first to the very last moment," Huang said.

'It's not over' 

The DPP hung banners around parliament's main chamber that read "oppose expanding power, support Taiwan", while party lawmakers threw paper planes at the KMT during the lengthy session on May 28.

Another bill passed penalizes "contempt of parliament", which could lead to a further fine of NT$200,000.

The DPP has said the laws were pushed through without proper consultation, with lawmaker Chiu Yi-ying accusing the KMT of "following (Chinese President) Xi Jinping's plan".

Protesters rallied through the night, holding signs that said "no discussions, no democracy".

"This matter has become a long-term battle, it's not over," said protester Wang Tin-lin, 39, after hearing that the bills had passed.

"We will not lose confidence and fighting spirit because of this incident."

Tens of thousands of protesters surrounded the parliament at the height of the demonstrations on Friday, sitting in heavy rain and demanding that lawmakers drop the bills.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Maxwell Silva of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Qinglu Meng of Hohhot, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil of Surat Thani, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Thomas Elavanal of Kalyan , India
Read More...
Latest News
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.