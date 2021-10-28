X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence

China ramps up military pressure on Taiwan, including repeated missions by Chinese warplanes in Taiwanese air defense zone

AFP, Taipei

AFP, Taipei

Published: October 28, 2021 09:57 AM GMT

Updated: October 28, 2021 10:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
8

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
9

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
10

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during national day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace in Taipei on Oct. 9. (Photo: AFP)

President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan to help with training, adding she had "faith" that the American military would defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack.

The remarks sparked a strident, albeit familiar, rebuke today from China, which accused the US of trying to "stir up trouble" and that it "firmly opposes" any official or military contacts between Taipei and Washington.

In an interview with CNN, Tsai described Taiwan as a regional "beacon" of democracy that is facing down a giant authoritarian neighbour as the threat from Beijing grew "every day".

The presence of US troops was first confirmed to AFP and other media by a Pentagon official earlier this month.

Tsai's comments are the first time a Taiwanese leader has publicly made such an admission since the last US garrison left in 1979 when Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

Asked how many US troops were in Taiwan, she replied "not as many as people thought".

Authoritarian China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed

"We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability," she added.

When asked if she was confident that the United States would help defend Taiwan if necessary against China, Tsai replied: "I do have faith."

Speaking to lawmakers today, Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said US and Taiwanese troops have long had contacts with each other.

"We have personnel exchanges and they (US soldiers) would be here for military cooperation, but this is different, according to my definition, from having 'troops stationed' here," Chiu said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Authoritarian China regards self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed.

Beijing's sabre rattling has ramped up in recent years, exacerbating fears the island of 23 million people could become a major global flashpoint.

China's ultra-nationalist state-run Global Times newspaper published an editorial today that said "the fact that US troops are stationed in Taiwan has crossed the bottom line".

US President Joe Biden yesterday rebuked Beijing at a virtual summit over its actions near Taiwan.

At the East Asia summit, attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Biden said the US was "deeply concerned by China's coercive and proactive actions ... across the Taiwan Strait".

Such actions "threaten regional peace and stability," Biden told the closed-door session, according to a recording of his remarks obtained by AFP.

Biden last week told a televised forum the US was ready to defend Taiwan from any Chinese invasion.

Tsai reiterated her offer of talks with Xi to 'reduce misunderstanding' and address the differences in their political systems — something Beijing has so far rebuffed

The White House quickly walked back those comments amid warnings from Beijing, continuing a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.

While the US switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing, it opposes any forced change to Taiwan's status. A decades-old act of Congress also obligates the US to help maintain Taiwan's defensive capabilities.

Beijing has cut formal ties and ramped up diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan because Tsai does not regard the island as part of a "one China".

Tsai has won two elections and regards Taiwan as a de facto sovereign nation.

During the CNN interview, Tsai reiterated her offer of talks with Xi to "reduce misunderstanding" and address the differences in their political systems — something Beijing has so far rebuffed.

Defending Taiwan from China has become a rare bipartisan issue in Washington — and there is growing support for the island in parts of Europe.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is visiting both the Czech Republic and Slovakia this week at the invitation of local politicians, a trip Beijing has criticised. He is due to travel to Rome this weekend. Politico reported he also planned to make a stop in Brussels.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Third Chinese city placed under Covid lockdown
Third Chinese city placed under Covid lockdown
Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China
Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China
Taiwan dismisses reports of strained ties with Vatican
Taiwan dismisses reports of strained ties with Vatican
Hong Kong to tighten pandemic travel restrictions
Hong Kong to tighten pandemic travel restrictions
World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
World Peace Hall to promote ideals of Korean martyrs
Amnesty blames security law for shutting Hong Kong offices
Amnesty blames security law for shutting Hong Kong offices
Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan Catholic priest summoned for raising questions
Oct 28, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Indian students arrested for celebrating Pakistan win
Oct 28, 2021
Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence
Oct 28, 2021
Indian govt’s use of Pegasus spyware to be probed
Oct 28, 2021
Group seeks plastic bag ban in Philippines
Oct 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.