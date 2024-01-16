News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Taiwan

Taiwan elects first openly gay legislator

Huang Jie steps up to the national level after first being elected a city councilor in 2018

Huang Jie, 30, of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan thanks supporters after becoming the first LGBTQ member to be elected to the national legislature on Jan. 13.

Huang Jie, 30, of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan thanks supporters after becoming the first LGBTQ member to be elected to the national legislature on Jan. 13. (Photo: Facebook via Taiwan News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 16, 2024 04:20 AM GMT

Updated: January 16, 2024 05:10 AM GMT

Taiwan elected its first Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community member to its parliament during the Jan. 13 national elections, reports say.

Huang Jie, 30, of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured 51 percent of the vote in Kaohsiung’s 6th District and defeated Chen Mei-ya from pro-China Kuomintang Party (KMT, Taiwan News reported on Jan. 14.

Huang is now the first self-confessed LGBTQ person to become a national legislator in Taiwan, the first country in Asia to legalize same sex marriages in 2019.

Following her victory, Huang thanked her supporters and acknowledged that there will be disagreements while working in the legislature but she "would not be afraid,” United Daily News reported.

She began her political journey in 2018 after being elected to the Kaohsiung City Council as a representative of the New Power Party (NPP).

In August 2020, Huang left the NPP and worked as an independent councilor and joined the DPP last August.

Huang gained national attention after she challenged the policies of the former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu of the KMT.

She vehemently criticized Han’s plans to establish a free economic zone in Kaohsiung and rolled her eyes after the mayor appeared to evade questions that had caught netizens’ attention.

Huang earned the moniker “eye roll goddess,” for her act which she said happened automatically. She said that she was unaware of the incident until the video went viral.

“It was a very natural reaction, as I felt our mayor was not capable of elaborating on his own policy,” Huang said.

“It was aggravating … after the promises he made to the people of Kaohsiung," Huang added.

“The important thing is me doing the job I am supposed to do,” she emphasized.

Last April, Huang admitted she was an LGBTQ person.

She said she had faced some criticism from some of her constituents over her sexual orientation while facing a KMT-led recall attempt in 2021.

“Taiwan still has room for improvement regarding LGBTQ+ rights,” Huang said while requesting public support for members of her party who support same-sex rights.

None of the parties were able to secure a clear majority in Taiwan's Legislative Yuan for the first time since 2004.

The DPP won 51 seats, the KMT 52, and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) secured eight.

The DPP, which had held a majority in the 113-seat body since 2016, lost 11 seats, Focus Taiwan reported.

However, DPP’s candidate and former vice-president Lai Ching-te won the presidential race despite diplomatic pressure and military threats from China.

Taiwan is a democratic and sovereign state but never formally declared independence. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has threatened to take it back by force.

