X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Officials raise death toll for the early-morning fire that engulfed a 13-story building in Kaohsiung

AFP, Taipei

AFP, Taipei

Published: October 14, 2021 09:39 AM GMT

Updated: October 14, 2021 09:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
2

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster

Oct 11, 2021
3

Philippine bishop renews battle cry against dam project

Oct 12, 2021
4

Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal

Oct 12, 2021
5

Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts

Oct 11, 2021
6

Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric

Oct 11, 2021
7

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition

Oct 11, 2021
8

Cambodia cancels Water Festival due to pandemic

Oct 12, 2021
9

Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

Oct 11, 2021
10

Philippine priest takes jibes at Duterte's retirement plan

Oct 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Firefighters conduct search operations after a fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Oct. 14, killing at least 46 people and injuring dozens of others. (Photo: AFP)

A fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, killing 46 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the 13-story, mixed-use building in the early hours of Oct. 14, according to officials, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control.

"The fire caused 41 injuries and 46 deaths," Kaohsiung's fire department said in a statement.

Pictures published by Taiwan's official Central News Agency showed smoke billowing out of the building's windows as firefighters desperately tried to douse the flames using extendable hoses.

Most of the deaths were on floors 7-11 which housed residential apartments, fire officials said. The first five floors were for commercial use but were unoccupied.

Fire chief Lee Ching-hsiu warned that more casualties were expected as some people may still be trapped in the residential part of the building.

More than 100 residents, many of them senior citizens with physical disabilities, live in the building, according to Central News Agency.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Local police are reviewing surveillance footage and said they cannot rule out human factors.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Church decries delay in abolishing death penalty
Korean Church decries delay in abolishing death penalty
Korean Catholics share charity boxes with needy neighbors
Korean Catholics share charity boxes with needy neighbors
China turns economic screw on Taiwan
China turns economic screw on Taiwan
Korean diocese marks 50 years of Spanish lay movement
Korean diocese marks 50 years of Spanish lay movement
Seoul Archdiocese publishes sex education textbook
Seoul Archdiocese publishes sex education textbook
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
Support Us

Latest News

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'desecration'
Oct 14, 2021
Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured
Oct 14, 2021
Pakistan refuses to criminalize forced conversions
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to live out faith during pandemic
Oct 14, 2021
Timor-Leste launches religious tourism association
Oct 14, 2021
Pakistan opens first transgender protection center
Oct 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The road to Glasgow must not be a dead end
Oct 13, 2021
Rise of Christianity is a blessing for Nepal
Oct 12, 2021
Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021

Features

The 'complicated' case of transgender people in Pakistan
Oct 14, 2021
Vietnam nuns inspired to serve others by French missionary
Oct 14, 2021
Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch
Oct 13, 2021
Down and out in Bangkok
Oct 13, 2021
Vietnamese priest takes God's love to remote Hmong villages
Oct 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Radicalism Without Revolution

Radicalism Without Revolution
Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality

Are Basic Christian Communities the way to achieving synodality?
Gods Household a guide for wouldbe builders

God’s Household: a guide for would-be builders
Frances leading bishop meets countrys interior minister clarifies seal of confession comments

France’s leading bishop meets country’s interior minister, clarifies “seal of confession” comments

Synodality and the still too clerical Catholic Church

Synodality and the still “too clerical” Catholic Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.