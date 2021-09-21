X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Syriac Catholic bishops cite challenges of Christians in Middle East

Prelates call on governments 'to stop wars and renounce the logic of sectarianism and racism'

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Doreen Abi Raad, Catholic News Service

Published: September 21, 2021 06:32 AM GMT

Updated: September 21, 2021 06:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
4

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
5

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
6

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
7

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
8

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
9

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
10

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Syriac Catholic bishops cite challenges of Christians in Middle East

Syriac Catholic bishops from around the world gathered for their synod with Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan presiding at the Monastery of Our Lady of Deliverance near Harissa, Our Lady of Lebanon near Beirut. (Photo: Facebook/Syriac Catholic Patriarchate)

Syriac Catholic bishops, meeting in Lebanon for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic, called on governments in the Middle East to work "to stop wars and renounce the logic of sectarianism and racism."

In a statement at the conclusion of their Sept. 12-19 synod, with Syriac Catholic Patriarch Ignace Joseph III Younan presiding, the bishops reviewed the "serious challenges faced by Christians in the East, especially immigration due to the political, security and economic conditions."

The bishops said they studied dioceses spread in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, the Arabian Gulf, Jerusalem, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey, "and the calamities that befell them as a result of the various wars and conflicts."

They said their hearts "were so moved by the many pastoral, cultural, social and spiritual activities that push the children of the church to joy and hope for the future."

The bishops also thanked the Christian humanitarian charities "that contribute to the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the forces of darkness."

Regarding "the wounded country of Lebanon," the Syriac Catholic bishops said they prayed for the country "and its economic, social, health and educational crises."

Lebanon, which went 13 months without a government, is quickly slipping into a deeper economic crisis that the World Bank labeled as one of the world's worst since the 1850s.

The United Nations has determined that 78% of Lebanese now live in poverty, up from less than 30% before 2019

The bishops called on the new Lebanese government, formed Sept. 10, "to work quickly to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people."

The United Nations has determined that 78% of Lebanese now live in poverty, up from less than 30% before 2019.

The bishops also called on Lebanon's government "to work seriously on criminal scrutiny to find out the fate of the Lebanese money and deposits in banks, which were looted."

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

For two years now, Lebanon's banks have imposed a de facto freeze on accounts, limiting withdrawals and forbidding depositors from transferring their own money abroad. The Lebanese currency has lost more than 90% of its value, causing salaries to dwindle to barely a tenth of their previous value.

Furthermore, the bishops called on the government to "reveal the truth" about the August 2020 Beirut port blast, which killed more than 200 people, injured more than 6,000, left 300,000 people homeless and shattered lives and livelihoods in Beirut and beyond. There has been no report on accountability for the catastrophe.

In their statement, the Syriac Catholic prelates stressed that Lebanon's parliamentary elections must occur as scheduled in May "to form a new political class that will rise in Lebanon from its repression."

The bishops expressed their disappointment that the Syriacs in general and the Syriac Catholic community in particular are not being represented in the newly formed government.

Lebanon's new cabinet consists of 11 Christian ministers, 9 Muslim ministers (five Shiites and four Sunnis) and two Druze ministers. Among the Christian ministers are five Maronite Catholics, two Melkite Catholics, two Greek Orthodox, a Latin-rite Catholic and an Armenian apostolic.

Patriarch Younan celebrated his 50th anniversary as a priest and the 25th anniversary of his episcopal ordination

The Syriac Catholic bishops also addressed the situation of churches in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and Venezuela, especially following the rise in the number of forcibly displaced Syriacs from their homelands, particularly Syria and Iraq.

The bishops stressed the importance of accompanying the faithful "in their new countries, and taking care of them by providing priests to serve them and establishing churches and cultural, spiritual and social centers that bring them together."

They called on the faithful who have emigrated "to adhere to their religious, cultural and liturgical roots, and to face the challenge of their assimilation in Western countries."

Coinciding with the synod, which took place at the patriarchal Monastery of Our Lady of Deliverance near Harissa, Our Lady of Lebanon, north of Beirut, Patriarch Younan celebrated his 50th anniversary as a priest and the 25th anniversary of his episcopal ordination Sept. 12.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Support Us

Latest News

Pope jokes 'some wanted me dead' after surgery: report
Sep 21, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Bangladeshi indigenous people protest grabbing of cremation site
Sep 21, 2021
Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam
Sep 21, 2021
MRC to lead joint study of Mekong River Basin
Sep 21, 2021
Catholics strengthen pandemic front line in Vietnam
Sep 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021

Features

Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Pope sees no alternative to synodality as the way forward for the Church

Religious schools in Africa between conflict and dialogue

Religious schools in Africa: between conflict and dialogue
Turkey plays its Islam card in Africa

Turkey plays its "Islam" card in Africa
US sisters push for COVID19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout

US sisters push for COVID-19 vaccination as health care staff face burnout
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 21 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.