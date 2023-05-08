News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Syria back into the Arab League after 11-year absence

The group's foreign ministers in a statement emphasized 'keenness to launch a leading Arab role' to resolve the Syria crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on May 7, 2023

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on May 7, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Cairo

By AFP, Cairo

Published: May 08, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: May 08, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed back Syria's government, ending a more than decade-long suspension and securing President Bashar al-Assad's return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.

In November 2011, the body suspended Damascus over its crackdown on peaceful protests, which had begun earlier that year and which spiraled into a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

While the front lines have mostly quietened, large parts of the country's north remain outside government control, and no political solution has yet been reached to the 12-year-old conflict.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

"Government delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings" starting Sunday, said a unanimous decision by the group's foreign ministers.

The ministers in a statement emphasized their "keenness to launch a leading Arab role in efforts to resolve" the Syria crisis.

They agreed to form a ministerial committee to continue "direct dialogue with the Syrian government in order to reach a comprehensive solution".

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, head of the 22-member Arab League, said the decision "brings the Arab side into communication with the Syrian government for the first time in years".

Syria's return to the body is "the beginning... not the end of the issue", he added, noting it was up to individual countries to decide whether to resume ties with Damascus.

'Diplomatic victory' 

Following the announcement, Syria's foreign ministry stressed the importance of "Arab cooperation", in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

"The next stage requires an effective and constructive Arab approach... based on dialogue, mutual respect and common Arab interests", it added.

Several Arab countries cut ties with Syria early in the conflict, betting on Assad's demise, while some including Qatar and Saudi Arabia provided support to the Syrian opposition.

Qatar on Sunday said it would not normalize relations with Assad's government, but foreign ministry spokesman Majid bin Muhammad al-Ansari told state media Doha would not be "an obstacle" to the Arab move.

The last Arab League summit Assad attended was in 2010, while the opposition attended the pan-Arab group's summit in Doha in 2013, to Damascus's fury.

Aboul Gheit told a press conference Assad was welcome to attend the Arab League's next summit on May 19 once invited by host Saudi Arabia.

Regional capitals have gradually been warming to Assad as he has stubbornly held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.

The United Arab Emirates, which re-established ties in late 2018, has been leading the recent charge to reintegrate Damascus into the Arab fold.

In a phone call Sunday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Assad expressed "Syria's appreciation for the role the UAE has played in reunifying and improving Arab relations", the Syrian presidency said.

A February 6 earthquake that wreaked devastation in Turkey and Syria sparked Arab outreach to Assad's government, while intensified regional diplomatic activity has been underway since a March decision by rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume ties.

"Syria's regional isolation is officially broken," analyst Fabrice Balanche said, calling Sunday's decision a "diplomatic victory" for Assad.

Opposition 'abandoned' 

April saw the first Saudi official, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, visit Damascus since the start of the war, days after a trip to Jeddah by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Mekdad has traveled to a string of Arab countries in recent weeks, including a May 1 meeting in Amman with counterparts from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt to discuss the long-running conflict.

Assad is hoping normalization with wealthy Gulf nations could bring economic relief and money for reconstruction.

With the war far from over and Assad still internationally isolated, analysts say sanctions will likely continue to deter investment.

The Syrian National Coalition, the main opposition alliance, said Sunday's decision meant "abandoning" and ignoring "the will of the Syrian people", leaving them "without official Arab support".

"It is unacceptable to allow (Assad) to avoid punishment for the war crimes he has committed against Syrians," said the Turkey-based coalition.

The Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday that Damascus had to "address the roots of the crisis that led to its boycott, and to take positive steps towards addressing the issues of the Syrian people".

In northwest Syria's rebel-held Idlib region, displaced Syrians expressed frustration.

"We were pushed out of our homes," said Ghassan Yussef, 54.

"I ask the Arab rulers: where are you taking us?"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

20 Indonesians rescued from human traffickers in Myanmar 20 Indonesians rescued from human traffickers in Myanmar
Church appeals for peace in northeastern Indian state Church appeals for peace in northeastern Indian state
Syria back into the Arab League after 11-year absence Syria back into the Arab League after 11-year absence
Dallas bishop urges 'prayers for peace' in communities Dallas bishop urges 'prayers for peace' in communities
Cambodian opposition parties struggle ahead of polls Cambodian opposition parties struggle ahead of polls
Service without luxury: synodal reflection Service without luxury: synodal reflection
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shamshabad

Diocese of Shamshabad

The territory of the eparchy is vast: it includes the entire country of India not already included in existing

Read more
Diocese of Lucknow

Diocese of Lucknow

The diocese has a land area of 45,125 square kilometers, covering 10 civil districts -- Bahraich, Balrampur, Barbanki,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Suixian

Suixian/Suizhou, formerly Sui County is a prefecture-level city in

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.