Synod’s first bold steps towards structural change

More concrete and definitive moves are anticipated in the next session of the assembly

Participants are pictured during their discussions at the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops 2023 in Vatican City. (Photo:Facebook)

The 41-page synthesis emerging from the recently concluded synodal assembly marks a promising and encouraging start in the long journey of synodality.

This well-structured and theologically sound document compiles the fruits of several weeks of prayer, exchange, and healthy discussions. It stands out for its bold proposals, offering processes and legal provisions that could serve as the foundation for far-reaching structural reforms in the Church. It is a document of hope.

However, not all parts of the document exhibit the same quality. While the section focused on synodality through the lens of communion is well-focused, the part addressing mission appears to lack such clarity. Many statements concerning mission leave one wondering about their direct connection to synodality, reading more like a page from the Church's social teachings.

Reflections on synodality in relation to the Church's mission should have explored whether and to what extent the spirit of synodality is present in the numerous educational, charitable, and other institutions operated by the Church.

An authoritarian and autocratic approach in the Church's mission and institutions cannot coexist with a synodal approach in the Church's internal life and governance. Both aspects need to be harmonized.

During the global preparations for the synod, concerns were raised that the Euro-American perspective might dominate the synodal assembly, side-lining the voice of the Global South.

"There seems to have been a fear and hesitation to analyze what ails the Church"

The most vocal discussions in the West seemed centered on a liberal agenda related to sexual morality. Nevertheless, the document demonstrates that the synodal assembly paid attention to the experiences of the Churches in the Global South dealing with other pressing issues and priorities, refusing to be pulled in one direction.

From another angle, one serious flaw in the document is the absence of a proper diagnosis of the day-to-day functioning of the Church and its governance. This analysis should have been included from the outset or at least within the body of the text.

Catholics were acutely aware of serious structural issues that they hoped the synod would address. If wounds are to be healed, common wisdom tells, they need to be ripped open. There seems to have been a fear and hesitation to analyze what ails the Church, despite calling for a synodal Church as a remedy.

The Church needs to be humble to acknowledge its own vulnerability if it seriously wants to tread the path of synodality.

Furthermore, one would have expected the synthesis to provide an assessment of the existing synodal structures, such as pastoral councils, parish councils, and financial committees, and what remedial measures would be needed to advance as a synodal Church. While these topics may have been discussed during the assembly, they do not feature in the synthesis.

Implementing accountability and audit mechanisms within the Church could respond to many of the governance issues plaguing it. Internal auditing inherently contributes to making the Church more synodal and its proclamation credible.

Therefore, it is heartening to read a statement like this in the document: "We ask local Churches to identify processes and structures that allow for a regular audit of how priests and deacons carry out their responsibilities in the exercise of their ministry."

Should not also the bishops submit themselves to an audit by the people of God and set a good example of a faithful minister in the Church? This is particularly important at a time when an increasing number of bishops come under public scrutiny due to scandals related to their dealings with Church properties and other matters.

"The times when bishops enjoyed absolute and unrestrained power are coming to an end"

One of the boldest and most impactful proposals in the synthesis is the call to hold bishops accountable and assess their performance. "It is necessary to implement legally defined structures and processes for the regular review of bishops' performance."

This accountability is all the more essential because, as the document rightly emphasizes, "the figure of the bishop can be rightly understood only within the web of relations woven from the people of God entrusted to him."

Such statements evoke hope for the future course of synodality. We anticipate more concrete and definitive moves in the next session of the assembly. The times when bishops enjoyed absolute and unrestrained power are coming to an end, thanks to synodality.

Hopefully, the commission proposed by the synod assembly, composed of theologians and canonists, will provide recommendations for appropriate canonical amendments and formulate new, binding provisions.

It is gratifying to note that the synodal synthesis document calls for a long-awaited change in the selection of bishops. This change is crucial for local Churches to function synodally. Eventually, the Latin Church will also need to adopt a synodal structure capable of identifying suitable bishop candidates, among other considerations.

There is a caveat, however. The functioning of synodal structure in the Oriental Churches needs to be assessed. The recent liturgical controversy in the Syro-Malabar Church in India clamors for a change in this regard. Greater participation of the faithful needs to be incorporated into the functioning of the synod, especially in the selection of bishops, liturgy, and other issues.

I believe that the performance assessment of priests and bishops mentioned in the synodal document needs to also extend to other bodies within the Church, such as bishops' conferences. This assessment should encompass the Roman Curia and the papal nuncios. After all, the Curia essentially serves the pope in his universal ministry and the local Churches.

Those who receive the services of the Curia and nuncios are not passive recipients but active agents who can and should express their opinions on the quality of the services and highlight their limitations and shortcomings.

The document indeed mentions that it is “necessary for the Roman Dicasteries… to give greater attention to the diversity of situations and a more attentive listening to the voices of the local Churches.”

We could assume that Pope Francis would welcome feedback from local Churches on the administrative organ of the Roman Curia and the nuncios in carrying out their duty of serving the local Churches.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

